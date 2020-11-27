20 Black Friday Gifts For Friends, Family, and Yourself That Are an Extra 20% Off

Thanksgiving is over and you’ve hopefully stuffed your belly to the brim. Now it’s time to stuff the stockings and the gaping hole in your heart with gifts for your friends and family. Early doorbusters might’ve caught your eye by now, but the best deals of the season have finally arrived!

Snag an extra 20% off these Black Friday bargains when you use coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout for a limited time.

QiStone2 Wireless Portable Charger

If you got your hands on a new smartphone this season, you might want to get a power bank to keep you charged up when you’re out and about. The QiStone2 is a solid solution with Qi support, so you can charge compatible devices without any cables. It comes with 8,000mAh of battery life, which is more than enough to charge your phone a few times.

Get the QiStone2 Wireless Portable Charger for $23.99 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Oakywood iPhone And Apple Watch Charging Dock

Apple makes some gorgeous mobile devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch, so why not admire their beauty while charging them? This Oakywood charging dock provides an elegant way to display your gadgets as they’re charging. This dock is constructed out of solid wood in your choice of either oak or walnut.

Get the Oakywood iPhone And Apple Watch Charging Dock for $47.99 (Reg. $59.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery

If you need to charge more than just an iPhone and Apple Watch, you’ll need a more utilitarian solution like the Naztech Ultimate Power Station. It features a Qi surface to charge your smartphone wirelessly, a USB-C port, and three USB-A ports. Finally, the power station contains a power bank with its own USB-A port that can charge an additional device while plugged in or on-the-go.

Get the Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless + 5 USB + 4,000mAh Battery for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Zenith Plus 3D Zero Gravity Massage Chair

There’s nothing more satisfying than a long, soothing massage after a day at work, but with COVID cases spiking, you shouldn’t be scheduling a masseuse appointment. The Zenith Plus chair brings the relief of a professional full-body massage into your home. This massage chair offers a variety of features such as automatic body analysis, heating, foot rollers, and more. It even comes with a built-in MP3 player so you can listen to your favorite music as you relax

Get the Zenith Plus 3D Zero Gravity Massage Chair for $3,199.20 (Reg. $3,999) with promo code BFSAVE20.

RAVPower 20,000mAh Dual Port Power Bank

It seems like someone always forgets their charger when you go on vacation, so you’re left with people using the same outlet or power bank. The RAVPower dual-port power bank alleviates that by charging two devices simultaneously. With an impressive 20,000mAh of battery life, you’ll have enough juice to charge phones, tablets, or even tablets with ease.

Get the RAVPower 20,000mAh Dual Port Power Bank for $19.99 (Reg. $24.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler

A ruler or measuring tape is an absolute necessity if you work in construction or do hobby crafts, but getting a precise measurement can be quite tricky. You aren’t a robot, after all. With the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler, you can at least measure stuff like a robot! Simply drag the Rollova across a surface or item you’re trying to measure and an accurate measurement will be displayed on the screen.

Get the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler for $61.56 (Reg. $76.95) with promo code BFSAVE20.

U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10″ Ring Light & 62″ Tripod

Got a hot Zoom date coming up? You should always make a good first impression, even over video, and chances are your room isn’t lit as well as it should be. With the U-STREAM Video Conferencing Kit, you get a ring light that can cycle between different brightness levels to give you the perfect stream lighting setup. To top it off, it also comes with an adjustable, sturdy tripod to help you hit different lighting angles

Get the U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10″ Ring Light & 62″ Tripod for $36.79 (Reg. $45.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Boosting your productivity can be hard while using a laptop, especially if you don’t have space to connect with a full-size monitor. Luckily, the Mobile Pixels TRIO offers a compact solution with two monitors that attach and fold out from your laptop. Each screen uses a crisp 1080p IPS panel, which is perfect for gaming, coding, photo editing, or reading three stories at once!

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $207.20 (Reg. $259) with promo code BFSAVE20.

TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant

Apple Watches seem to dominate the smartwatch market, but that doesn’t mean we won’t show Android users some love. This TicWatch S delivers all of the convenience of a modern smartwatch, such as sleep monitoring, music detection, multi-language support, and more, all for an affordable price. On top of that, this TicWatch has IP67 water resistance, so it’s the perfect rugged option for an active lifestyle.

Get the TicWatch Sport Smartwatch with Google Assistant for $63.99 (Reg. $79.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth

Wallets are meant to keep your cash and cards safe, but they’re not very safe if your wallet is lost or stolen. The Cashew Smart Wallet ensures their protection by requiring a fingerprint scan to open, preventing thieves from gaining access to your valuables. You can also connect the Cashew to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you’ll be alerted whenever it’s misplaced or leaves your side.

Get the Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics & Bluetooth for $79.69 (Reg. $99.95) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter

Sitting at your desk for hours at a time will lead to long-term health and posture issues, so if you invest in a standing desk, you also invest in your health. That doesn’t mean you need to drop a fortune for a mechanical standing desk, though. In fact, you can turn any regular desk into a height-adjustable standing desk with Mount-It! This sit-stand desk converter features a gas pump that allows you to adjust within seconds, allowing you to stay active even at work.

Get the Mount-It! Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk Converter for $146.39 (Reg. $182.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Fenwick Bike Sticks

With bike thefts on the rise, you’re gonna want to keep your bike indoors this winter. Unfortunately, bikes take up plenty of storage space, including your cute little folding bike. Mount your bike on an open wall space using these Fenwick Bike Sticks. They’re constructed out of solid, sturdy hardwood and mounting hardware that screws directly into your wall for an elegant, minimalist solution.

Get the Fenwick Bike Sticks for $36.80 (Reg. $48) with promo code BFSAVE20.

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

Bluetooth speakers are so widely available that they seem to find themselves on every outdoor excursion. Most Bluetooth speakers aren’t made with outdoor activity in mind, but the TREBLAB HD7 breaks the mold. It features a shockproof body, IPX6 water resistance, extra accessories like a bike mount and carabiner, and up to 25 hours of battery life. You can even pair two speakers together for a hi-fi stereo effect.

Get the TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Jamstik Guitar Trainer

Playing guitar can be fun once you’ve mastered it, but learning it isn’t all that intuitive. The Jamstik Guitar Trainer makes it easy by providing visual feedback on how well you’re fretting the strings through the companion mobile app, which comes with a library of songs to follow along with. The Jamstik uses spring-loaded strings and is just over 18 inches long, so it’s small enough to play with anywhere you go.

Get the Jamstik Guitar Trainer for $39.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light

There never seems to be enough light in places that need them most, like your basement, garage, or right under your sink. The Quirky PowerShell is a convenient way to light up your workspace thanks to its 8-foot extension cord and six high-powered LEDs. It also comes with three outlets to plug in any wired power tools you may need to get the job done.

Get the Quirky PowerShell Folding Work Light for $19.99 (Reg. $24.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Most earbuds are made to fit as many ears as possible, but they aren’t made for your ears specifically, so there’s a good chance they will fall out during physical activity. The Powerbeats3 solves this thanks to an adjustable hook that secures around your ear. It also delivers up to 12 hours of battery life from a single charge, which is more than enough for a week of workouts.

Get the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $62.39 (Reg. $77.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera

What’s the point of doing fun, adrenaline-pumping activities if you don’t have an audience to brag to? With the FITT360, the world’s first 360-degree neckband camera as seen on Kickstarter, you can record or live stream POV footage totally hands-free thanks to three FHD cameras. This makes it perfect for sports, motorcycling, and any outdoor adventure.

Get the FITT360: Hands-Free Neckband Camera for $375.99 (Reg. $469.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

Rocketbook Fusion + Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens & Microfiber Bundle

Writing notes by hand seems to stimulate your memory better than typing on your laptop, but who wants to waste paper these days? The Rocketbook Fusion comes with special pens that let you jot down notes to your heart’s content and scan them with a companion app. Once your pages are filled up, just wipe them off with a damp cloth and start again!

Get the Rocketbook Fusion + Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens & Microfiber Bundle for $35.99 (Reg. $44.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch might be the best handheld console ever created, but it’s not exactly an audio powerhouse. This HomeSpot audio adapter will expand your Switch’s audio capabilities by allowing you to connect to Bluetooth devices and your phone wirelessly. This lets you stream mixed audio to your Bluetooth headphones or speakers using your Switch and phone simultaneously.

Get the HomeSpot Bluetooth Audio Adapter Pro for Nintendo Switch for $34.39 (Reg. $42.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

TEZL 1080P HD Webcam with Privacy Cover

Let’s face it. Most laptop webcams are utter trash, and they won’t do you any favors during video conferences and virtual learning. Upgrading your laptop’s video is as easy and affordable as installing this TEZL 1080p webcam. Simply attach it on top of your laptop or monitor to instantly improve your video quality. Additionally, the TEZL webcam includes its microphone for improved audio, as well as a privacy cover to block recording when you want to stay hidden.

Get the TEZL 1080P HD Webcam with Privacy Cover for $23.39 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code BFSAVE20.

