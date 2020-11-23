The Most Unbelievable Black Friday 2020 Deals You Can Get Right Now on Amazon

Black Friday is almost upon us…though if you’ve been paying attention to retailers lately, it seems like it’s turned from a one-day bargain-hunting bonanza into a month-long savings event. Or maybe that’s just a side effect of 2020. Everything is larger than life, even commerce.

It’s been a rough year and you’ve probably been looking for an excuse to treat yourself (or a loved one) to the latest tech gadget, wide-screen TV, or kitchen accessory guaranteed to make life easier. Well, here’s your excuse. We scoured Amazon for the best things to buy this Black Friday and narrowed our picks down to 10 products. Whether you give them away as gifts this holiday season or keep them for yourself is up to you.

Cover Photo: Amazon

1/10 SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in Quarantine is far from over. We have many nights of binge-watching ahead. Pass the time more comfortably with this SAMSUNG 50-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in. It can be wall-mounted, has a Crystal 4K processor, and connects to Alexa and Bixby. It's $377.99, a $52 savings. Photo: Amazon

2/10 New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band Never be off the grid with this slick Apple Watch SE. With a large Retina OLED display and GPS, it allows you to take calls, text, and track your activity without lugging your phone around. It's now $289, a $20 discount. Photo: Amazon



3/10 Apple AirPods Pro If you aren't an Apple AirPods convert yet, now is your chance to get in on tech's biggest trend. These little earbuds are sweat and water-resistant, have a 24-hour battery life, and come in three sizes for a customizable fit. Now at a 20 percent discount, they can be yours for a mere $199. Photo: Amazon

4/10 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker Don't let the Quarantine 15 ruin 2021. Take control of your health now with this Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker. It comes with a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and sleep and swim tracking. It's only $99.95, a $50 discount. Photo: Amazon



5/10 SOREL Men's Winter Boots Kick winter's ass with these high-quality SOREL Men's Winter Boots. Made from seam-sealed, waterproof leather, your feet will stay dry and warm without sacrificing style. Depending on your size and color, they're as low as $119.34 right now. Photo: Amazon

6/10 Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle with Aeroccino Milk Frother by De'Longhi You can't go out for coffee until you've had your coffee, right? Get your first cup brewing at home with this Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle. This barista-grade smart machine makes the perfect single-serving cup of coffee or espresso with minimal effort or mess. It comes with a milk frother too, for that oh-so-fancy final touch. Get it for as low as $139.30. Photo: Amazon



7/10 COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT Love fried food but hate the way it lingers on your waistline? The COSORI Smart WiFi Air Fryer was made for you! This little kitchen gizmo is a culinary powerhouse. It can cook everything from steak and seafood to bread and desserts with a fraction of the oil needed for traditional frying (and without the lingering smell). It's now 18 percent off, down to the low, low price of $98.98. Photo: Amazon

8/10 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer If the coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we need to have a thermometer at hand just to ease our minds when we think we're coming down with something. This iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer will do the job quickly and accurately with its three ultra-sensitive sensors, large LED display, and gentle vibration alert. Peace of mind is only $29.99, a 50 percent discount. Photo: Amazon



9/10 The Original White Noise Machine Sleep has been hard to come by since the pandemic started. Lull yourself to dreamland with The Original White Noise Machine. Its soothing natural sound comes courtesy of a real fan (without producing any air flow) and its compact, nondescript design means it'll blend into any room. It's only $31, down from its usual price of almost $45. Photo: Amazon

10/10 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions, Carrier Status, Wellness, and Trait Reports Curious about your origins? So are millions of other people. Hence the 23andMe frenzy. Now you can order the DNA testing company's Health and Ancestry Service kit for only $99, a whopping 50 percent discount. Discover your ethnic roots, connect with relatives you never knew you had, and find out important health information that'll help you live life to the fullest. Photo: Amazon

