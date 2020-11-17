25 Pre-Black Friday Deals on Truly Wireless Earbuds

If you recently upgraded to a new iPhone, you might’ve noticed that EarPods weren’t included this year. Apple has slowly been phasing out its venerable, wired earbuds in favor of AirPods, but let’s be honest: AirPods are crazy expensive. Maybe you’re on board with Apple’s forced transition to Bluetooth. That’s totally fine, but you’re SOL if you can’t drop $159 for even the cheapest set of AirPods.

If you’re looking for a premium pair of earbuds without the Apple tax or if you need an affordable alternative that just works, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up 25 holiday deals on Bluetooth earbuds, ranging from super-affordable to incredibly high-end. On top of that, you can get an additional 15% off the sale price by using the pre-Black Friday coupon code SAVE15NOV.

Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds

A lot of wireless earbuds come with extra features that we fiddle with once and forget about after, but that ultimately drives up the cost. If you want a solid pair of earbuds with no frills, we recommend the Brio SkyBorn S4. These earbuds have 6.2mm hi-fi micro drivers, 9 hours of battery life from a single charge, and IP67 moisture resistance.

Get the Brio SkyBorn S4 True Wireless Earbuds for $42.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Brio SkyBorn S7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case

If you love the S4’s design language but want a little more longevity from Brio, then the SkyBorn S7 might fit the mold. These feature upgraded charging case that delivers up to 100 hours of charge capacity, making it the perfect option if you find yourself away from the outlet often.

Get the Brio SkyBorn S7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case for $50.99 (Reg. $59.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

If you’re constantly on the go, you likely don’t have time to sit around while your earbuds recharge. These in-ear headphones by 1More Stylish deliver 6.5 hours of continuous call and playtime off a single charge and can quick-charge up to 3 hours of capacity in just 15 minutes. On top of that, they boast dynamic 7mm drivers and Qualcomm aptX Audio Technology for crystal clear audio.

Get the 1More Stylish True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $84.99 (Reg. $99.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones have a reputation for poor audio quality, but these HyperSonic headphones prove that wrong. With an exclusive LinearFlux DL01 Immersive Sound Engine and tuning for HD audio streaming, the HyperSonic is a great option if you’re looking for a wireless hi-fi listening experience. They also come with adjustable, form-fitting ear hooks for active use.

Get the HyperSonic True Wireless Headphones for $76.49 (Reg. $89.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones

If you’re interested in the HyperSonics but need something more budget-friendly, these HyperSonic Lites are a fantastic alternative. Just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean they’re poor quality, either. These wireless earphones also come with an exclusive sound engine with enhanced clarity and base, as well as an impressive 18 hours of battery life thanks to its charging case.

Get the HyperSonic Lite True Wireless Earphones for $42.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds tend to have either utilitarian, uninspired designs or overly sporty aesthetics. These HYPHEN earbuds break the mold with a sleek look from the earbuds to the charging case itself. You don’t have to sacrifice function for form either; the HYPHENs feature long-range Bluetooth 5.0 pairing, up to 300 minutes of charge time, and IPX5 water resistance.

Get the HYPHEN Wireless Earbuds for $75.65 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Sports-oriented wireless headphones need to be robust to keep up with your active lifestyle. These wireless headphones by Vodo feature a sweat-proof and water-resistant build as well as a contoured design that secures to your ears. On top of that, these Vodo headphones come with a variety of ear tips and ear hooks for a comfortable, secure fit.

Get the Vodo Vibe True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones for $84.99 (Reg. $99.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones

We’re not sure how previous generations hit the gym without their favorite music. The right playlist can get you pumped up to push past your limits, and the TREBLAB XFITs are designed to help. These wireless sports headphones deliver true HD sound and deep base to motivate you during the most grueling workouts. They even deliver 25 hours of playtime with the included charging case, which is more than enough for a full week of workouts.

Get the TREBLAB XFIT Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $33.99 (Reg. $39.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded)

If you need more battery life from your earbuds, these X5s from TREBLAB are a great alternative. They feature upgraded 8.2mm drivers for crisp, stereo-quality audio, a CVC 8.0 microphone for phone calls and video chats, IPX7 water resistance, and 35 hours of battery life with the charging-capable carrying case.

Get the TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (2020 Upgraded) for $50.55 (Reg. $59.47) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks

If you’re looking for the most premium option TREBLAB has to offer, then look no further than the X3 Pros. They offer everything you can ask for in a set of wireless earbuds, such as a comfortable set of ear hooks, CVC 8.0 noise cancellation, voice assistant compatibility, 9 hours of battery life, and 4 additional charges with its charging case,

Get the TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Earhooks for $54.39 (Reg. $63.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Airplus Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case

Try as you might, you have a hard time getting earphones to fit. You might need a more practical solution, especially if you lead an active lifestyle. These Airplus Sport earphones come with an adjustable ear hook that comfortably fits your ear, so they’ll only come out when you want them to. They also feature IPX4 water-resistance for intense, sweaty workout sessions.

Get the Airplus Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Charging Case for $50.99 (Reg. $59.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds (Black)

It isn’t hard to find a pair of wireless earbuds that have large battery capacities, but finding a pair that you can listen to comfortably for hours on end is a different story. Thankfully, these EarFun Free earbuds deliver both comfort and longevity thanks to ergonomic design and high-capacity charging case. The case is even Qi-enabled, so you can charge your case wirelessly while enjoying your favorite tunes.

Get the EarFun Free True Wireless Earbuds (Black) for $42.49 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds

EarFun also delivers a pair of wireless earbuds for those who make phone and video calls often. The EarFun Air earbuds feature enhanced 4-microphone call technology for crystal-clear noise-canceling during calls. You’ll also find capacitive detection tech and intuitive touch features to give your fingertips full control over your music, calls, and voice assistant.

Get the EarFun Air True Wireless BT 5 Earbuds for $46.74 (Reg. $54.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case

What’s the point of listening to music or shows if your family and neighbors are drowning out the noise? With the MPOW X5.0 headphones, you can enjoy your media without outside distractions thanks to its built-in CVC 6.0 noise cancellation. The MPOWs deliver premium sound quality, 36 hours of playtime with the included charging case, and superior Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Get the MPOW X5.0 True Wireless Headphones with Charging Case for $42.49 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Syver True Wireless 2-in-1 Earbuds + Speaker

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, you shouldn’t have to choose between a set of earbuds or a speaker. With Syver, you get the best of both worlds! The charging case doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, delivering 10 hours of battery life while playing music. If you need to turn the music down, you can switch to the included earbuds, which offer a natural ergonomic angle that allow them to sit comfortably in your ears.

Get the Syver True Wireless 2-in-1 Earbuds + Speaker for $76.49 (Reg. $89.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones

Your earbuds need to create a seal in order to isolate noise so you can enjoy audio the way it was meant to be heard. However, earbuds were designed to fit as many ears as possible, not your ears specifically. Decibullz gives you a truly personalized fit with a DIY custom mold that shapes to your ear. Fans loved this innovative design so much that it generated over $200 thousand on Kickstarter!

Get the Decibullz: Custom Moldable True Wireless Earphones for $84.14 (Reg. $98.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

ZX10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

High-quality wireless headphones are an investment, and you wouldn’t want to lose half of that investment while going on a jog. These ZX10 headphones feature an ergonomically designed ear hook that delivers stable, comfortable listening. They also deliver CVC 6.0 active noise cancellation so you can listen to music or take calls undisturbed.

Get the ZX10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $38.24 (Reg. $44.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Motorola Verve Buds 200 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds with Neck Strap – Black

If you want a set of earbuds that you won’t lose no matter what, then you’ll need a neck strap to secure it to your person. These Verve Buds by Motorola offer just that; they come with a sports lanyard for stability during intense activity. The earbuds themselves deliver crisp, hi-fi audio and up to 3 hours of playtime off a single charge.

Get the Motorola Verve Buds 200 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds with Neck Strap – Black for $42.99 (Reg. $49.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case & Pad

It’s not often that a pair of earbuds catches CES’s attention, so that puts the Freedom+ by Naztech a cut above the rest. The Freedom+ offers premium sound quality and built-in noise cancellation for hands-free calls, up to 20 hours of battery life with its portable charging case, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity up to 33 feet. To top it all off, the Freedom+ comes with a 5V wireless charging pad to reduce cable clutter on your desk or nightstand.

Get the Freedom+ True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case & Pad for $55.24 (Reg. $64.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Sound Sense Bluetooth Earphones + Portable Charging Box

Premium features like noise cancellation, sports hooks, and powerful drivers add up. Sometimes, all you need are wireless earphones to provide great sound at an affordable price, which is why we recommend this pair by Sound Sense. Don’t let the price fool you, though. These Sound Senses deliver crisp audio, long battery life, and excellent connectivity without breaking the bank.

Get the Sound Sense Bluetooth Earphones + Portable Charging Box for $21.24 (Reg. $24.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Coby True Wireless Earbuds

These wireless earbuds by Coby are yet another affordable alternative at a low price. Coby delivers crystal clear audio for music, phone calls, podcasts, and more, as well as auto-pairing and compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant.

Get the Coby True Wireless Earbuds for $22.09 (Reg. $25.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Coby True Wireless Sport Earbuds

These sports earbuds by Coby should be your go-to option if you need an athletic yet affordable pair of earbuds. They come with ear hooks for a secure, comfortable fit, 15 hours of battery life with its charging case, and an LED indicator to illustrate your battery life.

Get the Coby True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $25.49 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

CoolPods Prizm True Wireless Earbuds + Case

Your phone accessories are an extension of your personality, but the wireless earbud market is plagued with tame designs with no personality. These Prizm earbuds by CoolPods feature an eye-catching, geometric design. They also come with small, medium, and large ear gels that you can cycle between to find your perfect fit.

Get the CoolPods Prizm True Wireless Earbuds + Case for $25.49 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds

We’ll admit that the Prizm’s edgy aesthetic isn’t for everyone, but CoolPods offers a sleeker, more subdued pair of wireless earbuds in several fun colors. These earbuds offer the same great features as the Prizms, such as a portable, lightweight design, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and 15 hours of battery life.

Get the CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds for $25.49 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds

This pair of CoolPods is aimed at more active users who value comfort and security. These earbuds come with adjustable sports hooks and ear gels to prevent them from falling out during intense runs and gym sessions. They also come with standard CoolPods features like a built-in mic, high-capacity charging case, and Bluetooth 5.0

Get the CoolPods True Wireless Earbuds for $25.49 (Reg. $29.99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

