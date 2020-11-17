15 Apple Watch Accessories On Sale Early for Black Friday

We know how this year has put us all through the wringer, and it’s no secret you could seriously use a recharge. There are definitely ways for you to charge your batteries while social distancing, including baking, hanging with your best 4-legged bud, spending time in front of the TV, even learning an instrument.

But you’re not the only one who needs to recharge (it’s fine; we all knew this wordplay was coming). Keep your Apple Watch going so it can help you keep going through the long winter months ahead. These 15 accessories for your smartest watch are all on sale, and you can save an extra 15% with the coupon code SAVE15NOV for a limited time.

HEDock Apple Watch Dock

Sleek and no-nonsense, this dock looks amazing on your at-home desk (or random stack of boxes in the garage, we don’t judge). Get the HEDock Apple Watch Dock for $11.89 (Reg. $15) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

NightStand for Apple Watch

Look, we get it, that ol’ bent, fraying charging cord has gotten you through a lot over the years, but it’s time for an upgrade. This charger suctions right to your nightstand so you don’t have to worry about knocking it over when you hit snooze for the 14th time. Get the NightStand for Apple Watch for $12.74 (Reg. $29) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Oakywood iPhone And Apple Watch Charging Dock

Ah yes, the suit and tie of charging options. This one looks like it may offer you a nice Bordeaux while talking to you about financial appreciation. And, because of its sophistication, it can charge both your iPhone and your watch at the same time. Get the Oakywood iPhone And Apple Watch Charging Dock for $50.99 (Reg. $79) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station

Boost your charging capacity while keeping that bougie vibe. This charger not only looks like something the CEO of your company would use, but it charges three devices at a time so you can organize efficiently like a boss. Get the Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station for $57.79 (Reg. $79) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch

Being on the go at all times means that a juice pack is essential to make sure you’re charged up and not left in the technological dust. This portable battery charges your phone and your watch at the same time for ultimate versatility. Get the BatteryPro Portable Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch for $67.99 (Reg. $99) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Omnia Q2 True Wireless 2-in-1 Fast Charging Stand

One good thing about it being 2020 is that every part of our lives has Qi wireless charging: headphones, cellphones, watches, everything! Because you are constantly looking for a charge, get a port that can do it all. Get the Omnia Q2 True Wireless 2-in-1 Fast Charging Stand for $64.56 (Reg. $89) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Apple Watch Portable USB Charger

Never get lost without a charger again when you plug this small yet powerful USB device into your laptop for a wire-free experience. Get the Apple Watch Portable USB Charger for $16.14 (Reg. $39) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger

Like to charge on the go without the hassle of finding an empty outlet and plugging in a USB cable? Just hook this into your computer’s USB port and get the juice you need to never miss a moment. Get the Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger for $14.44 (Reg. $29) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Speaking of keychains, this charger hangs off your backpack, keys, even your wallet. Perfect for those of us with limited space or who are good about not losing our keys. Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $16.99 (Reg. $49) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable

A classic, reliable USB cable Apple Watch charger. This one is easy with MagSafe magnetic pull so you know it’s connected and getting juiced up. Get the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable (1 meter) for $22.09 (Reg. $31) with promo code SAVE15NOV or go longer with the 2-meter version for $22.94 (Reg. $59) with the promo code.

Griffin WatchStand Powered Charging Station for Apple Watch and iPhone

This charging station gives you the perfect angle to check your watch and experience that jolt of surprise that it’s only 4:45 yet feels like midnight (thanks, Daylight Saving). Get the Griffin WatchStand Powered Charging Station for Apple Watch and iPhone for $14.44 (Reg. $65) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Quad Tray Wireless Charging Station

Not just a 4-in-1 charging post, this tray also allows room for wallets, keys, and anything else you would otherwise, most certainly, lose if they weren’t right in front of your face. Get the Quad Tray Wireless Charging Station for $127.49 (Reg. $159) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Quad Wireless Charging Station

Charge all of your gadgets (four of them to be exact) with this sleek, compact, ascetically pleasing station. Get the Quad Wireless Charging Station for $127.49 (Reg. $154) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Wireless charging for three of your favorite gadgets? Yes please! Perfect for those who love the great outdoors but don’t love that there are no outlets at your favorite scenic overlook, you can have the best of both worlds. Get the Porta 3-in-1 Power Bank for Phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods for $42.49 (Reg. $119) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

Prices subject to change.

