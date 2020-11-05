Drown Out the Chaos With These Hit Shark Tank Earplugs

Whether it’s snoozing, studying, or even hustling, everyone is doing it from home in an effort to be socially distant, which could drive anyone over the edge. Because the whole family is on top of each other 24/7 like the worst season of Big Brother ever, you’ve probably wanted to scream into a pillow more than once. There are plenty of options for drowning out the all-around calamity, but we suggest putting everyone on mute for a while with these Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs.

Good for sleeping, traveling (whenever we can do that again), working, studying, or any instance where you might find yourself in the middle of a cloud of chaos, Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs are super easy to use. They’re made of sturdy and flexible silicone, so when you stick those suckers in they mold perfectly into your ears and create a seamless barrier between your nirvana and the drum set you bought your kid for Christmas last year. The best part about your new best friends is they’re reusable, so you can just pop them in the first, second, and third time your partner asks you to fold the laundry on a Tuesday afternoon during that important business meeting.

Need more proof these bad boys are essential to your moments of zen? You could take it from the high-powered business moguls over at Shark Tank who invested in Vibes in 2018. We think they know a thing or two about well-built and effective products.

Twelve pairs of Vibes Moldable Silicone Earplugs, as well as a travel carrying case and storage case, usually cost $19, but they can be yours for $14.99—that’s a 24% discount.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.