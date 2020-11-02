This Portable Ping Pong Set Is the Ultimate Solution to Cabin Fever

Among Us is fun to play. It’s addicting, even. It’s not really surprising that a lot of people are hooked — completing tasks and figuring out who’s the impostor is thrilling, after all. But as exciting it is to run around an virtual spaceship, that’s all it ever will be — virtual.

We’re not saying that playing online games isn’t great, because it is. We’re saying that maybe you ought to take your eyes off your screen, even for a little while. And while you might think that that will cause you to go stir crazy, it won’t be a problem when you have PingPongly™ Retractable Table Tennis Set to keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end.

Check it out:

This set comes with an ultra-portable table tennis net that can be clipped on to any indoor or outdoor table, instantly transforming it into a ping-pong table. There are rubber grips built in to ensure maximum resistance, providing a super-sturdy net for continuous gameplay on just about any table surface. Of course, premium paddles are also available, allowing for a good table tennis rally.

This ping-pong set is the ultimate solution to the cabin fever that’s bound to set in this winter. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $36.99.

Prices are subject to change.

