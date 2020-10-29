Upgrade Your Canned Beer to a Frothy Cold Draft With This Portable Tap

Nothing complements a hot meal or good company like a generous pint poured fresh. Draft beer produces a rich, creamy head that you can’t quite replicate with canned beer. However, draft beer only comes from a tap, so your options are limited to visiting a bar or buying a keg.

But what if all you can get your hands on is a mere 6-pack? You’re in luck. Through the wonders of technology, it’s possible to upgrade that canned brewski. All you need is this Tapology Cooler and Microfoam Beer Tap, which you can grab for $79.99, or 32% off.

This insulated cooler features a siphon pouring system that utilizes sound waves to create a dense, creamy head that enhances the flavor and aroma of your beer. All you have to do is crack open the cans, stick the siphoning tubes inside, and close the lid. Pressing the tap pours a stream of beer resulting in a dense head that enhances the flavor and aroma of your beer. Best of all, the cooler is portable and battery-powered, so you can enjoy a cold draft anywhere you go without even needing yet another charger.

Drink cold, delicious beer to your heart’s content with this cooler tap’s 6-can capacity, micro-foaming function, and great insulation. Grab the Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap for just $79.99 and bring it to your next tailgate, BBQ, or party.

Prices subject to change.

Tapology 6-Pack Cooler Microfoam Beer Tap – $79.99 See Deal

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

