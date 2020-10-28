Donate to Charity For a Chance to Win a 2021 Tesla Model 3

There are lots of ways you can practice self-care in the well-oiled dumpster fire that is 2020. Some people have been practicing retail therapy, and others have been streaming as much online content as humanly possible, and others have decided now’s a good time to try and go viral. Take another approach to being kind to yourself by being kind to others when you enter to win a brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 by donating to charity.

For $25, you’ll get 250 entries while supporting the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure all children around the world in communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom, as well as providing jobs for music and arts professionals.

Contribute to this awesome cause and you could win a dope car. The 2021 Tesla Model 3 that goes to the winner will feature Pearl White multi-coat finish paint, an all-black partial-premium interior, 263-mile range, top speeds of 140 mph, the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 5.3 seconds, autopilot, rear-wheel drive, and 18″ aero wheels.

Behind the wheel of an eco-friendly, sleek, and impressive ride like this, you might even rediscover your mojo. And with the Tesla being fully electric, your latest pickup lines will at least kind of make sense.

Unlike other, more unusual ways you can give to charity, you’ll get 250 entries to this giveaway for just $25 and hardly any effort, which is still way less than the cost of purchasing a Model 3 yourself (that’s $39,990 if you’re counting). Enter to win a brand new 2021 Tesla Model 3 now through December 31, 2020.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.