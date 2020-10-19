Think You’re Ready For a Disaster? You Will Be With One of These Survival Bags

As the old saying goes, “Fortune favors the prepared.” Or it does for the purposes of this article anyway. You can never be 100% prepared for every scenario, but stocking up on emergency supplies in advance can make all the difference in critical situations. Whether you’re at home, out in the wilderness, or even in your car, we recommend keeping a disaster kit handy.

But what exactly are you supposed to put in your disaster kit? Food and water are obvious additions, but what about clothes? Binoculars? Diapers? You should only bring the essentials in a survival situation; unnecessary items will only weigh you down and prevent you from carrying more useful supplies. Thankfully, these pre-made Survival Bags take the guesswork out of the equation, so you can be disaster-ready at a moment’s notice for just $119.99.

This Survival Bag is jam-packed with tools and supplies that will come in handy in any emergency. Inside, you’ll find 12 tools including a flashlight, a knife, flint and steel rod, a water filter, thermal blankets, and much more. Also included is a first-aid kit that includes alcohol pads, an assortment of bandages and wound dressings, a face mask, and more.

Disaster will strike when you least expect it, and when that day comes, the Survival Bag will have your back. Normally $149, the Survival Bag is on sale today for $119.99, or 20% off. In the event that you get stranded outdoors, the Survival Bag Plus comes in clutch with a tent, a 5-in-1 shovel, and an extra face mask, all for an additional $60.

Prices subject to change.

