Deals / Gear
Prime Day

The Best 2020 Prime Day Deals

by Mandatory Editors

Prime Day is finally here! Your credit card is eager to run wild as you fill up your cart with all the amazing deals Amazon has to offer. Because this capitalist holiday can be a little overwhelming to the uninitiated, we dove into the site and came up with the best Prime Day deals. From tech and phones to gaming accessories and grooming, we have all the covetable items you crave in every category right here. Hurry up and hunt them down because deep discounts like these go fast!

Cover Photo: Amazon

Pajamas and beer: The Top Amazon Essentials People Are Stocking Up on During Coronavirus Quarantine

’80s comeback: Amazon Making Its Move Into Malls, Hot Selling Items Include Slinkies, Cassettes and the Walkman Your Friend Stole

Mandatory is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.