Cop a Vape Pen That Doubles as a Power Bank While It’s 25% Off

TL; DR: Transform your vaping experience with this high-tech kit, available at a 25% savings.

Does your vape pen double as a power bank? No? Does it take all the time in the world to heat up? Yes? You deserve an upgrade like the AirVape X SE Enthusiast Kit.

The AirVape X SE works with a combination of conduction and convection tech to give you the heating you need in just 20 seconds. If you don’t like to vape out in the open, the X is a great option, because the personal loose-leaf and oil vaporizer gives you the best experience you’ve had so far, with the highest level of privacy.

The AirVape X has so many different functions, you almost won’t believe it’s just a vaping kit: It vibrates when it’s ready, has a 1.3-inch display that shows the battery level and temperature, and lets you adjust the automatic shutoff timer. The perfectly sized ceramic chamber allows for extra-smooth original vapor and even heating. Finally, the extra mouthpiece base means you can share your stash without sharing your germs.

Even with all these features, it’s still super light at 3.2 ounces and hella sleek. In fact, it was designed to fit securely into your pocket. Oh, and it also works as a 2,500mAh power bank for your phone, so that’s one less thing to carry around all day. It’s sure to come in handy.

If you’re 21 or older, you can scoop one up now in your choice of black and gold or silver bronze. Take your vaping experience to the next level with the AirVape X SE Enthusiast Kit, available for $149.99, a 25% savings on the retail price of $199.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.