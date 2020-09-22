Get Luxury Sleep and Stash Your Stuff With These Bamboo Smart Pocket Sheets

TL; DR: Get high-quality bamboo bedding for just $38.99, a 67% savings.

You know those days when you’re not feeling well and just want lie in bed watching TV, but then you realize you left the remote across the room? Or even worse, you honestly have no idea what you did with it. Yeah, it’s rough. But it never needs to happen again, thanks to these Bamboo Smart Pocket Sheets.

Give your notebook, pen, tissues, phone, flashlight, glasses, and more the home they deserve—and yourself the sleep you deserve—when you add these super-soft bedsheets to your room. This 6-piece set is made from breathable bamboo and blended with high-quality microfiber to bring you luxury bedding without luxury prices.

These deep-pocket sheets (fitting mattresses up to 16″ thick) will stay both wrinkle free and colorfully vibrant, wash after wash. They’ll last you so long, you’ll start to wonder how you got away with paying so little for them.

“How little?” you say? The Bamboo Smart Pocket Sheets start at $32.99 for a 4-piece twin set and go up to $39.99 for a 6-piece king size set. They’re also available in a variety of beautiful colors, including grey, taupe, ivory, white, aqua, and silver, so pick up the option that’s right for you while you can save up to 69% on the retail price and rest easy knowing you got a great deal and a great set of sheets.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.