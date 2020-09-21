These 10 Sweet Deals Will Make Driving Way Better—And They’re Discounted Again

Fall is here, and soon you’re going to be booking a getaway, going on social distancing dates, and all that fun stuff. While you drive to your destination, it’s better to avoid sticky situations, like your phone running out of battery, or even worse, your car running out of battery. So we’ve put together a roundup of 10 auto essentials on sale on Mandatory’s Three-Day VIP Annual Sale, to make your driving experience a whole lot better. All you need to do is buckle up and enjoy your ride.

Autowit SuperCap 2 Battery-Less Jump Starter

The SuperCap is the jump-starter to make other jump-starters jealous, because unlike lithium-ion versions that need to be charged, all that this one needs is a quick jolt from your weak battery to get your car started.

Buy now: Already on sale for $125, the SuperCap is an extra 20% off with code VIPSALE20, costing $100

Rexing V3 Dash Cam

Dash away safely this fall with the Rexing V3 Dash Cam. The Dual Full HD, Wi-Fi supported gadget features front and cabin cameras that record 1080p video for footage of your car’s interior and the road ahead. It doesn’t have 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon for nothing.

Buy now: Already on sale for $169, the Rexing V3 is available at 20% off with coupon code VIPSALE20, costing $135.20

Crave DualHub USB Car Charger

Last thing you need on your fall trip is a dead phone, but thanks to the coolest car charger out there, you don’t have to worry about that. It powers up two devices at the same time with fast charging and up to 24W of power.

Buy now: The Crave DualHub is already on sale for $9.99, but you can get it at another 20% discount with code VIPSALE20, costing just $7.99

Gravity X Car Mount

We’re all about your safety here, so if you need an easier, hands-free way to answer calls while you hit the road, then the Gravity X is your guy. This car mount secures your phone in seconds by locking into any gap on your car’s dash or on the plastic trim.

Buy now: Already on sale for $19.99, the Gravity X is available at an extra 20% off with code VIPSALE20, costing just $15.99

CarAIDE 18-in-1 Jump-Starter and Multi-Tool

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the CarAIDE is an 18-in-1 tool that will jump-start your car with no stress, charge your phone and laptop, cut a safety belt, break a car window in case of an emergency, and scare away an attacker. It even includes a flashlight and emergency SOS flasher, a burglar alarm, and a built-in compass, in case you find yourself lost on your trip.

Buy now: The CarAIDE is already on sale for $79.99, but you can get it at an additional 20% discount with the code VIPSALE20, costing $63.99

Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor

This is the perfect gift for your buddy who can’t park to save their life. The Light Smart parking sensor mounts on the front or back of your car, and guides you on the right way to park your car. This sensor is waterproof and solar powered so you can use it all day, every day.

Buy now: Get Light Smart at a 20% discount on the sale price of $79.99 with the code VIPSALE20, costing $63.99

Chargeworx Wireless Charging Car Mount

Here’s another car mount to blow your mind: The Chargeworx. This gadget powers up your phone with 10 watts of wireless charging power and lets you navigate hands-free, all at the same time.

Buy now: Already on sale for $39.99, you can get Chargeworx at an extra 20% off with the code VIPSALE20, costing just $31.99

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner

If your car currently looks like a hot mess, then it’s time for a good clean. This Mini Cordless Vacuum Cleaner clears out small particles, dust, and dirt from any corner of your vehicle.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $39.95, the Mini Car Vacuum Cleaner is available at an extra 20% off with the coupon code VIPSALE20, costing just $31.96

KOBRA Wireless Car Scanner

Getting your car fixed at the mechanic each time there’s something wrong will not just drill a hole in your bank account, it’s also a whole lot of stress. Thanks to KOBRA, you can now diagnose any auto problem and unlock massive amounts of data on your car’s performance in real time.

Buy now: Get the KOBRA car scanner at a 20% discount on the sale price of $14.99 with the code VIPSALE20, costing just $11.99

Autowit Cordless Tire Inflator

No one wants to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with a flat tire, so you can avoid that on your fall trip with the Autowit Cordless Tire Inflator that pumps up from two different power sources, including a 12V car power adapter and a rechargeable battery pack. The cordless device also allows preset pressure and automatically shuts off to avoid over-inflating.

Buy now: Already on sale for $59.99, Autowit is now available at an extra 20% with the code VIPSALE20, costing $47.99

