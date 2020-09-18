Enter to Win a Tesla Plus Shop Epic Deals at the Mandatory Shop’s Three-Day Annual VIP Sale

Wanna get hyped for fall? Think about all those amazing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coming your way. Don’t wanna wait that long? Shop Mandatory’s Three-Day Annual VIP Sale for big savings on AirPods, iPads, luggage, appliances, and more—and where you can enter to win a brand new 2020 Tesla Model 3.

That’s right: You can enter this giveaway now for a chance to win a Tesla. We’re talking top speeds, rear-wheel drive, pearl white paint, 18″ aero wheels, an all-black partial premium interior, and a super-sleek eco-friendly design, all in one car. And it could be yours if you enter here!

Don’t feel like riding around in a brand new Tesla? No problem! You can opt for a $25,000 cash prize if you win instead. All you have to do is sign up for free with your email or social media account to enter, and you can share with friends and family to earn extra entries.

Now check out the deals we’ve rounded up for this weekend’s sale. You won’t need any coupon codes to score most of these prices, but they’re only valid through 9/20.

Brandless Carry-On Luggage

Planning a fall getaway? Don’t book that trip without upgrading your luggage with this amazing carry-on case from Brandless. It carries everything you need in its 21″ size, and the strong polycarbonate shell and reinforced corners protect your stuff from damage. With an interior lining made from recycled PET plastic, and durable wheels for smooth movement, it’s perfect for even the roughest terrain.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $99, this product has been discounted again to only $79.99, no coupon code needed

glowup. Teeth Whitening Kit Voucher

This teeth whitening kit is personalized to your smile with an online quiz and a matching algorithm. Using it for 10 minutes a night gives you dentist-level results right at home. As Buzzfeed says, whether you’re new to the teeth-whitening game or just wanna see what all this blue-light magic is about, glowup. is definitely worth checking out.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $49.99, this product has been discounted again to only $39.99

Gourmia 5-Cup Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Craving a cup of your favorite cold brew, but can’t be bothered to spend the time making one? Ditch the many hours of waiting and get the Brewdini Cold Brew Coffee Maker. You’ll get cups of rich coffee that taste more amazing than the cold brews you’re used to and in as little as 2 minutes.

Buy now: Get the Brewdini Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $119.99, a discount on the normal sale price of $149.99

Sam’s Club Membership + $45 eGiftcards

Sam’s Club offers members amazing products, groceries, and everything cool in between. When you sign up as a member, you pay $45 and receive a $25 eGiftcard through the email address you used for your membership 10 days after redeeming your purchase. Your second $20 eGiftCard will be delivered approximately 3 weeks after your first purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com. This means you’re basically signing up for free!

Buy now: Get the Sam’s Club Membership for $39.99, a discount on the normal sale price of $45

Apple iPad Air 2 (32GB, Wi-Fi Only) – Refurbished

This refurbished iPad gives you all the features you’d get from a brand new one: a 9.7″ retina display, 32GB internal storage, an 8MP rear camera, and a fingerprint scanner to protect your device from thieves and snoops.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $259, the Apple iPad Air 2nd generation has been discounted again to $210

Sony ZX220BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Open Box

Wireless headphones are basically the only smart choice these days, and this like-new open box product is one of the best values out there. It lets you stream tracks via Bluetooth, and it comes with a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. It’s also got a thing called Near Field Communication that lets you stream content over Bluetooth with any NFC-enabled device, and with an 8-hour battery life, you can keep the music playing or Zoom meetings going all day.

Buy now: Get the Sony Headphones for $34.99, a further discount from the sale price of $39.95

Apple AirPods Pro

According to the guys at Wired, the AirPods Pro aren’t the best headphones for any one purpose, but if you’re an iPhone owner, they’re a Swiss army knife of sound that might be the best addition to Apple’s hardware empire since the Apple Watch. Long story short, who doesn’t want a set of AirPods Pro? Get these while they’re deeply discounted (it’s rare).

Buy now: Normally on sale for $249, the AirPods Pro are now available for $219 on Mandatory’s Three-Day Annual VIP Sale

LIZ Smart Self-Cleaning Bottle

We’re all about staying away from germs these days, and that includes the bottles we drink from. But cleaning water bottles is not a good time, and that’s why the LIZ was made to destroy 99.9% of harmful germs in the bottle with UV-C light sterilization. Your beverage will stay hot, warm, or cold for up to 24 hours, and you’ll even remember to actually drink it with hydration reminders every 2 hours. All of this at the tap a button.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $64.99, LIZ is now available for $45.99

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit (Standard)

Forget about the diet culture you’re used to. You can now find out how your genetics influence your diet while learning about your ancestry, thanks to the Vitagene kit. This ancestry test kit will help you discover the right food choices for you based on your genetics, and analyze your goals, medications, and health conditions to find the best supplements. You also get to learn the types, frequency, and intensity of workouts best suited for your DNA, while getting a better understanding of your global ancestry with an interactive ethnicity map.

Buy now: Get the Vitagene DNA Ancestry Test Kit for $69.99, a price slash from the normal sale price of $79.99

Light Smart Solar Powered Parking Sensor

This one’s for the drivers with terrible parking skills. You can mount the Light Smart Solar-Powered Parking Sensor on the front or back of you vehicle, and the ultrasonic parking sensors provide audio and visual alerts to guide you on how to get your parking right. The accompanying app works perfectly with Siri and Google voice commands, and the parking sensor is weatherproof and solar powered, which means you can use it at any time of any day.

Buy now: Get the Light Smart Parking Sensor for $71.20 when you enter code VIPSALE20 at checkout, and save an extra 20% off the sale price of $89

Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit and Health Plan Voucher

Get a premium subscription to the Vitagene Health Plan at a cool 33% discount during Mandatory’s Three-Day Annual VIP Sale! It comes with even more amazing stuff like reports with customized meal plans, tailored macronutrient percentages, gluten sensitivity info, and more.

Buy now: Get the Premium Vitagene DNA Kit for $89.99, a further discount from the normal sale price of $99.99

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

This cordless vacuum cleaner was made Amazon’s Choice at 4.6/5 stars, and that’s because it’s got cool features like a 350-watt digital brushless motor for strong suction, a 2-in-1 dust brush that cleans both floor and carpet, an LED screen that shows the power mode, remaining run time, and filter cleaning alert. It also has a high-efficiency filter system with four stages, and it comes with a dual-charging wall mount to hold the vacuum and accessories for easy storage.

Buy now: Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $179.99, a further price slash on the sale price of $199.99

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription

Take your gaming experience to a whole new level with the Playstation Plus, where you get to connect with an online community of gamers to compete in classics like Star Wars: Battlefront, Uncharted, and so much more. You’ll also get two free games each month, exclusive discounts and deals, and cloud storage that allows you upload saved games and character profiles.

Buy now: Get the Playstation Plus Subscription for $34.99 when you enter code PLAYSTATIONVIP at checkout, an additional discount on the normal $59.99 sale price

Sony XB650BT Wireless Headphones – Open Box

Another like-new open box pair of wireless headphones from Sony that lets you connect and stream music via Bluetooth and NFC2. It’s also got that extra bass and a long battery life to keep the music playing. With cushioned ear pads and a built-in mic, you get to enjoy a hands-free listening experience in comfort and style.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $62.95, this cool product is now available for $54.99 during Mandatory’s Three-Day Annual VIP Sale.

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Here’s what one buyer, Marius, had to say about the JASHEN V16: “I spilled a bag of okra seeds in my storage shed. The seeds disappeared in the cracks of the concrete floor, where a dustpan is no option. Because there’s no electricity in the shed the only option to retrieve the seed was to use the powerful suction of the cordless battery powered JASHEN V16 to get the seed out of the cracks. That worked very well. I could retrieve the expensive seed from the dust cup afterwards without a problem.”

Convinced yet?

Buy now: Normally on sale for $159.99, the JASHEN V16 is now available for $149.99

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner

This Red Dot Design award-winning air conditioner humidifies the air around you and filters out dust particles to clean up your breathing space. It’s also super portable and leak-proof, reaching full cooling power within 5-10 minutes. All you have to do is set it up with one button, and you get that full 8-hour sleep you’ve been missing.

Buy now: Normally on sale for $79.99, you can get the EvaChill EV-500 for $64.99 now

Townew Self-Sealing Trash Can

No one really likes to handle trash, and that’s why Townew was made, to seal and change the trash bag for you. All you have to do is hold a button to have Townew seal for you. After you’ve removed the sealed bag, the lid will close and automatically pull a new trash bag in place. Townew’s refill rings are recyclable, and each refill ring contains up to 25 durable trash bags, each lasting approximately one month. Doing all the work for you, Townew leaves no leaks, no stink, and no mess.

Buy now: Get Townew (Value Pack) for $89.99, a price slash from the original sale price of $104.99

OMNIA T3 Universal Travel Adapter

When we can travel freely again anywhere in the world, you’ll need a universal travel adapter like the OMNIA T3 that complies with US, UK, EU, and AU standards and works in more than 150 countries. It also has a dual USB-A and a USB-C charging port, and you can power up to three devices all at once, with the appropriate current.

Buy now: Get the OMNIA T3 for $24.99, a further discount from the original sale price of $39.99

Brandless Checked Luggage

With the 25″ size of the Brandless Checked Luggage, you get some more space to pack even more stuff for your fall road trip. With the same polycarbonate shell, PET plastic interior lining and durable wheels, you know you’ve got nothing to worry about, packing-wise.

Buy now: Get the Brandless Checked Luggage for $99.99, a price slash from the sale price of $129

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

The Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor can easily identify any color with a simple scan. Pair the Nix Mini with the Nix Digital app to use what’s basically an IRL Photoshop eyedropper tool. Or download the Nix Paints app to match to more than 100,000 paint colors and build out projects. Trust us when we say that this tool is what design pros, photographers, and DIYers are looking for.

Buy now: Get the Nix Mini for $69.99, discounted again from the sale price of $83.95

Prices subject to change.

