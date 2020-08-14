Get a Taste of Luxury For Less Than You Think With a Discounted Robb Vices Subscription

Love the high life but don’t have an income to support it? No sweat. These Robb Vices Luxury Boxes will give you a taste with a discounted subscription.

We know what you’re thinking: Subscription boxes kind of suck. Sure, some leave a heck of a lot to be desired in execution, but not the Robb Vices options. If you’d love to feel like you’re on a far-away tropical vacation even though we’re all basically trapped here, upgrade your skincare game since you have all this Me Time, or enjoy some top-notch liquor from your own couch, then there’s a lot of goodies here for you.

Robb Vices is offering a 71% discounted three-month subscription of perfectly curated boxes that’ll bring you a luxury experience you didn’t think you’d be getting in good ol’ 2020.

One of our favorites is the Find Your Island Box, which comes with everything you need to recreate the summer vacay you never had. It features one of the finest rum brands: Clement VSOP Agricole. Pair this with the Sirop JM Cane Syrup and the Alessi Juicy Salif from Philippe Starck, and kick back with your sunny-day drink on the Yellow Leaf Hammock handwoven in the mountains of Thailand.

Not into that tiki hut life? The Box of Bold features the best selection of skincare essentials, an LSTN Gramercy Bluetooth speaker, Mr. Black Cold’s Brew Liqueur, and Vermont’s Runamok maple syrup. The Wine Lover’s Kit carries the Virtuous California Cabernet Sauvignon, surrounded with heirloom designs from admired creators, such as wine chilling stones from Anna NY and a crystal decanter by Sempli.

These luxury names roll off the tongue nicely, and the products will let you feel as bougie as you dream to be! You don’t have to break the bank to enjoy luxury; with $339, you can enjoy 3 months of that good, good life by saving 71% on a three-month subscription to Robb Vices Luxury Boxes.

