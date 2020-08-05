8 Ways To Deal With Annoying Mosquito Bites This Summer

Your plans for this season have undoubtedly shifted outside. And you’re cool with spending more time doing stuff like camping, hiking, hitting the beach, and enjoying a picnic, but you’re not cool with that necessary evil included in the deal: bugs.

Those flying, crawling, buzzing bugs are hella annoying — don’t let ’em ruin your summer. Check out these 8 items that’ll help you deal with nasty bites, so you can actually consider the Great Outdoors great.

The Bug Bite Thing

Ditch that bug repellent cream with the weird smell and get The Bug Bite Thing, a suction tool that extracts insect saliva/venom from under your skin and reduces the itchy feeling you get after an insect bite or sting. It’s super easy to use anywhere and works painlessly, taking the swelling away in no time!

The Zappinator

No one likes to squash bugs with their hands. With The Zappinator, all you need to do is trap the bug against the grid, press the activation button for two seconds to zap, then scoop the bug and throw it away without using your hands. It also has two settings: Regular for the tiny bugs, and High for bigger opponents like cockroaches.

BITE HELPER Itch Neutralizer

Need to call in the big guns for a bad bite? The Itch Neutralizer uses thermo-pulse technology that applies heat and vibration to the affected area, and it soothes your itch in seconds! It’s also non-toxic and very safe to use.

Mosquito Killer Lamp

The Moskiller kills mosquitoes in a non-toxic way thanks to its five LED lights that attract insects and a seven-leaf fan that traps them. The anti-escape storage box at the bottom of the lamp kills the mosquitoes and dries them out with a physical air-drying method. It also makes very little noise, so you can let the lamp run while you sleep.

3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern

Before you sneak in one last (safe) trip this summer, get the Waterproof Lantern from 3P Experts that also works as a bug zapper and a flashlight. The zapper part keeps bugs away from a 16-square-foot zone, and the lantern has an 1,800mAh battery that lasts up to 16 hours. It also has a retractable hook, a removable lampshade, and a plastic cage that makes it easy and safe to use.

Mosquito Repellent Electronic Watch Band

Your smart watch can do a lot of things, but it can’t shoo away bugs. That’s why you need a mosquito-repellent wristband, like this one. The Super Shield is a silicone band that keeps mosquitoes and bugs away using ultrasonic technology. It charges really fast and uses little energy, so you can wear it all day. The watch band is also waterproof and works in three modes: Indoor, Outdoor, and Silent.

Anti-Flea Collar (For Your Pet, Of Course)

Here’s one for the furry friend in your life: A 15″ adjustable collar that neutralizes parasites. This collar releases active ingredients that coat your pet’s entire body in just 24 hours to remove ticks, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, and other insects. It’s also waterproof and fits both small and large dog breeds.

Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

This Ultrasonic Pest Repeller doesn’t just keep insects away, it also works for the bigger critters too, like rats, bats, and even squirrels. It runs on optical, ultrasonic, and electromagnetic waves and covers up to 1,100 to 1,600 square feet. All you have to do is plug in the pest repeller to the wall socket and it’s ready to go!

