Become the Next Marvel Comic Book Artist With This 11-Course Training Bundle For Just $35

Looks like everyone’s into comic books, graphic novels, anime, and manga these days. It’s safe to say that these are some of the fastest-growing areas in literature. Just as the trend continues to rise, so does the demand for amazing and talented artists grow with each passing year. If you can draw and spend most of your day poring over comic books, then you just might have what it takes to become a pro artist!

Because we believe your dreams are valid, we’re giving you an 80% discount on the Pencil Kings Ultimate Character and Design Course Bundle to help you make your own creative moves alongside other talented artists around the world. This bundle contains 11 basic to advanced courses taught by artists who’ve worked at some of the world’s best studios — including Marvel and Dreamworks. Going through these courses will give you the necessary confidence and skills you’d need to become the best artist in the business.

The Pencil Kings package includes lessons on gesture drawing, figure drawing from head to toe, drawing poses and character design, painting a pinup in Photoshop, drawing scientific explorer characters, Wild West character design, and so much more! Each of these lessons come in beginner and advanced levels, so everyone’s welcome to give it a shot.

This bundle gives you lifetime access to the design course, so you have all the time you need to sharpen your skills and perfect your own technique. You can get it here at $34.99 — an 80% price slash off the retail price of $180.

