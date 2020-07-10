Knead the Stress Away With These 10 Personal Massage Therapy Guns That Are Way Less Than A Theragun

After spending a long day at your less-than-comfy “desk” at home or completing a tough workout routine, it’s normal to feel tired and achy all over. Even if you’re just social distancing at home and stressed about, ya know, your body might be taking the heat as well.

In the good old days where handshakes, hugs, and back rubs were still a thing, booking an appointment with a massage therapist was always a treat when one felt particularly out of sorts. Since that’s a pretty ill-advised activity for now, the next best (and cheaper) thing is a personal massage therapy gun.

Whether you’re working out regularly or just dealing with the stress of everyday life, a handheld massager is a great tool to own. And since there are a wide range of speed levels and heads to choose from, we’ve put together a list of 10 great options that’ll deliver the best home massage experience. Some more good news? They’re all on sale!

Evertone Prosage Thermo Massage Gun

This massage gun gives you deep muscle release with a mind-blowing combo of percussion and Theralite heating. It goes up to 3,200 percussions per minute to soften stiff muscles, break down knots, target aches and soreness, and speed up recovery. The Prosage Thermo massage gun also has three intensity levels — from gentle to intense — and comes with five different massage heads to apply different types of pressure all over your body for a relaxing effect.

Buy now: Get Evertone’s Prosage Thermo massage gun for $149.99, or a 25% discount on the original price of $199.99.

Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun

The Aduro Sport Elite Recovery Massage Gun relieves those sore muscles with a deep and powerful massage function. It also promotes blood flow and reduces lactic acid levels, and it’s great for your warm-up routine before a workout. To make sure that this massage gun doesn’t get too strong or go too light, there are six different intensity levels to choose from. It also comes with four massage heads that each target a different muscle group.

Buy now: Get the Aduro Sport Elite Recovery massage gun for $79.99, or 60% off the original price of $199.99.

ELEEELS X1T Percussive Massager

The name might sound like something out of a sci-fi movie (or bizarre real life), but the ELEEELS X1T Percussive Massager is an amazing vibration device that helps improve blood circulation, relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, and prevent muscle damage. If you’re constantly tapping away on your phone or computer, walking in dress shoes, or otherwise on your feet all day, this massage gun has a Comfort Mode that works on the stiffness in your neck, back, and legs. It’s also perfect for athletes as it improves their performance by warming up muscle tissues and reducing muscle fatigue. With four attachments and a 62-degree adjustable handle, the ELEEELS X1T lets you target those hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Buy now: Get the ELEEELS X1T for $287.99, or 20% off the original price of $359.99.

Actigun: Percussion Massager

This massage gun is called the smartest percussion massager for a reason: It features an AI Smart Chip that offers you a humanized interactive experience by reacting to the condition of your muscles and giving the exact percussive strength you need. It also has a high-efficiency thermal ventilation design that reduces heat during use. With 1,200 to 3,300 percussions per minute, four massage heads, and great battery life, you’re going to get pro-level massages right from the comfort of your home.

Buy now: Get Actigun for $84.95, or 57% off the original price of $199.99.

Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun

If you’re a minimalist to the core, then this handheld massage gun is for you. Don’t be fooled by the simple design though — it runs on a high-quality motor with an ultra-strong heat dissipation function and has a three-hour battery life. These features work hand-in-hand to give you wonderful deep tissue massages and release tension and stress. It comes with five replaceable heads and six speed levels, so you can go for what suits you best.

Buy now: Get the Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun for $74.99, or 15% off the original price of $88.88.

Power Plate Pulse

The Power Plate Pulse is a powerful massage gun that makes almost zero noise. It helps relax and rejuvenate sore muscles, and enhances motion in stiff areas. This handheld massage gun also promotes blood flow and fascia release, plus it reduces pain from those thorough workout sessions. Its six head attachments and four vibration levels are there to make sure you let all that stress out from every inch of your body.

Buy now: Get the Power Plate Pulse for $298.99.

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager

If you thought the Actigun Percussion Massager was great, then the Actigun 2.0 will totally blow your mind. It has the same AI Smart Chip feature as the former as well as four attachment heads. But here’s what’s different: It’s got 20 adjustable speed settings for varying levels of muscle soreness and pain plus an LCD touchscreen display for easier operation. It’s also wireless, and it runs at a low 39dB noise level for 240+ minutes, giving you a perfect, continuous percussion massage.

Buy now: Get Actigun 2.0 for $127.95, or 57% off the original price of $299.99.

DEEP4s: Percussive Massage Gun For Athletes

This massage gun runs with four speeds from 1,200–3,200 RPM, which means you’re getting the most intense percussion massage you’ve ever experienced. The DEEP4s also has a three-angle adjustable arm that allows you to hold it in multiple positions so you can get full-body reach. It lasts up to seven hours with a full charge, and the five interchangeable heads target specific muscle groups well.

Buy now: Get the DEEP4s for $229.99, or 23% off the original price of $299.99.

JAWKU Muscle Blaster

This cordless percussion massage gun helps with your body’s own healing mechanisms. With five speed settings, you get to choose different frequencies based on what your body needs. The JAWKU Muscle Blaster increases blood flow, restores stored lactic acid, and relieves sore muscles. It also works with noise-reduction technology, so you can enjoy a quiet massage at any time of the day.

Buy now: Get the JAWKU Muscle Blaster for $259.99, or 13% off the original price of $299.99.

The Backmate Power Massager

This is not just a vibrating massager — it uses percussive vibration to deliver intense, long strokes for seriously effective muscle therapy. The Backmate Power Massager does so much for your body, like relieving pain and soreness, increasing blood circulation, stimulating your nervous system, loosening muscles and reducing cramping, increasing flexibility, and so much more! It has variable speed control, and it’s super lightweight so you can hold it with ease.

Buy now: Get The Backmate Power Massager for $119.99, or 19% off the original price of $149.

