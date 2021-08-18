Britney Spears Explains Skin-Baring Posts in Yet Another Topless Instagram Pic (No Explanation Necessary, Brit)

We don’t begrudge Britney Spears for her newfound predilection for showing skin on Instagram. Hell, we’re just happy to be invited to the party. But the embroiled pop star recently felt the need to share why she’s been flashing the internet in yet another topless Instagram pic.

Wearing red boots, a white bikini bottom, a necklace, and nothing else, the “Oops I Did It Again” singer posed holding her ample breasts in her hands for a series of provocative photos. She added a red rose to a few of them for an artsy touch.

“No guys … I didn’t get a boob job in just a week … nor am I pregnant …” she began the lengthy caption. “I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!! The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER … therefore you think you look better !!! I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as fuck but in my imagination it felt great !!!! I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive …..”

She continued: “anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the would has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am. I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!! And I will admit the FREE BRITNEY comments after I took my shirt off were actually really fucking funny !!! The Free Britney campaign started with all your amazing pink Free Britney shirts 3 years ago !!! There’s a way deeper meaning to the movement than you can ever imagine … my fans have always been so damn amazing and I love you all !!!! Psss this was shot on holy Sunday yesterday !!!!”

The comments were overwhelmingly supporting of Spears exposing herself however she wants.

“Keep. Being. Britney,” one read.

“You deserve to own your sexuality after all these years babe,” another said.

“FREE TITNEY,” a clever commenter quipped.

Britney, you don’t need to explain yourself to us. We’re pleased to see you thriving on social media no matter what you’re wearing (or in this case, aren’t wearing…). But, please, spare us those long-ass captions in the future. Unlike Playboy, we don’t come to Instagram for the articles.

