Blake Lively

Blake Lively Bares Her Butt in Thong Pic on Instagram, Warns You’ll Be ‘Bummed’ If You Miss Husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Flick

by Mandatory Editors

Well, this is one way to promote a movie. In an Instagram story posted last week, actress Blake Lively posed in a thong bikini to promote her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.

“Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” she captioned the poolside shot of her backside. She photoshopped in a pic of her hubby looked shocked. (Nothing he hasn’t seen before, surely.)

We don’t need much convincing to see any Ryan Reynolds film – the dude’s so hilarious off camera (and on social media) that we eagerly await every theatrical release with his name slapped on it. But if we did need a push, well, a little show of skin from his insanely sexy wife will do it.

Then again, maybe we’d rather stay home and just admire Lively’s figure on Instagram rather than sit in a dark theater alone watching a couple of hours of Reynolds-style comedy. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to choose. Make that fantasy collab happen already, Blake.

Photos: @blakelively (Instagram)

