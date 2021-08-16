Blake Lively Bares Her Butt in Thong Pic on Instagram, Warns You’ll Be ‘Bummed’ If You Miss Husband Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Free Guy’ Flick

Well, this is one way to promote a movie. In an Instagram story posted last week, actress Blake Lively posed in a thong bikini to promote her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film Free Guy.

“Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed,” she captioned the poolside shot of her backside. She photoshopped in a pic of her hubby looked shocked. (Nothing he hasn’t seen before, surely.)

We don’t need much convincing to see any Ryan Reynolds film – the dude’s so hilarious off camera (and on social media) that we eagerly await every theatrical release with his name slapped on it. But if we did need a push, well, a little show of skin from his insanely sexy wife will do it.

Then again, maybe we’d rather stay home and just admire Lively’s figure on Instagram rather than sit in a dark theater alone watching a couple of hours of Reynolds-style comedy. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to choose. Make that fantasy collab happen already, Blake.

Photos: @blakelively (Instagram)

