Billie Eilish Busts Out of Her Bra and Jumps in Pool at ‘Happier Than Ever’ Party, And We Couldn’t Be Happier
Billie Eilish isn’t exactly known for being bubbly, effervescent, and least of all, smiley. But the release of the Grammy winner’s new album, Happier Than Ever, just might change her sourpuss reputation. That’s because she recently celebrated the drop of the LP with a big blow-out – and jaw-dropping bra.
Let’s address the boobs first. Eilish posted a pair of pics on Instagram showing off her ample cleavage, accentuated by a lacy black bra and a wine-colored bodice. “don’t wanna treat you welllllllll” she captioned the images, which oddly did not include her face.
View this post on Instagram
“Life is good,” she captioned a series of subsequent party pics that show Eilish reveling in the company of her besties and playfully enjoying a dip in the pool (fully clothed, alas).
View this post on Instagram
It’s nice to see an uninhibited Eilish enjoying herself for once. We just wish we could’ve been there to get wet ‘n’ wild alongside her.
Cover Photo: @billieeilish (Instagram)
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Tells Haters to ‘Kiss My Ass’ After Posting Topless Instagram Photo, But Can Us Non-Haters Please Do It Too?
Read more here.
Photo: C Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
2/10
Selena Gomez Launches Swimsuit Line, Models Teenie Bikini (As If This Summer Weren’t Balls Hot Enough Already)
Read more here.
Photo: La’Mariette
-
3/10
Lady Gaga Poses Topless and Naked-Faced in Summer Selfie, Blatantly Contributing to Global Warming of Our Crotches
Read more here.
Photo: @ladygaga (Instagram)
4/10
Parental Advisory: Halsey Breaks Internet With Boob-Baring Album Cover (And 8 Other Records That Were Less About the Music, More About the Boobs)
Read more here.
Photo: Twitter
-
5/10
Demi Moore Models Swimwear in Sexy Family Photo, And We Never Thought We’d Say That One
Read more here.
Photo: Cass Bird for @AndieSwim (Instagram)
6/10
Tiffany Haddish Tells Nicolas Cage Her First Orgasm Was Watching ‘Face/Off,’ Sparks Interesting Sequel Idea ‘Face/On Tiffany Haddish’
Read more here.
Photo: Amy Sussman/KCA2021 / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Pete Davidson Sets Goal of Removing 100-Plus Tattoos By Age 30 (Wait, Are We Not 50, Asked Bags Under His Eyes)
Read more here.
Photo: Universal Pictures
8/10
Meanwhile in Hollywood: Adam Driver Simulating Oral Sex While Singing Makes Him Both a Teacher and a Role Model
Read more here.
Photo: Toni Anne Barson / Contributor (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Mandatory Music: Juvenile Remixes ‘Back That Azz Up’ Into Pro-Vax Anthem We Can’t Wait to Twerk to While Spitting in a Stranger’s Mouth
Read more here.
Photo: YouTube
10/10
Drake Rents Dodger Stadium For Date With Model Johanna Leia, Anything to Get to Second Base
Read more here.
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)