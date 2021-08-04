Culture / Entertainment

Brooks Nader Celebrates SI Swimsuit Issue With Nearly Nude Fried Chicken Dinner, We’ll Have Some of That, Please and Thank You

by Mandatory Editors

However bad your day might be going, there’s reason to celebrate. Bikini model Brooks Nader is once again gracing the hallowed pages of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition.

The Baton Rouge beauty commemorated her third straight appearance in the sports rag’s best-selling issue of the year by doing what any self-respecting Louisianan would do: Putting on a breathable outfit and hitting the town for some fried chicken.

And when we say breathable, we mean it’s the kind of outfit that gets everyone but Nader more than a little clammy and sweaty.

 

After scarfing down a handful of Popeye’s, Nader went back the next day for more finger-licking fun, as she was spotted popping another helping of Popeye’s into her mouth. We can relate. We celebrate almost everything with a box, bag, or bucket of fried chicken.

It’s refreshing to see a woman as gorgeous as Nader keeping her down-home ways intact. The fresh-faced model is a self-professed tomboy, enjoying a ride on her ATV after a long day of fried chicken and grits. In 2019, she got married in New Orleans to a pretty normal (but insanely lucky) dude.

The 25-year-old model is a rising talent and sure to make her mark on the future of fashion. We look forward to seeing how she celebrates her next big magazine spread. Maybe a slice of pizza at one of New York’s late-night hotspots?

Get to know Brooks Nader with this collection of sizzling shots below. In the meantime, we wouldn’t blame you for hanging around your local Popeye’s 24/7 for a chance to share a 10-piece bucket of tenders with the one and only Brooks.

 

Cover Photo: Manny Hernandez / Stringer (Getty Images)

