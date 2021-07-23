Dolly Parton Surprises Husband in Sexy Playboy Bunny Costume, Spiking Blood Pressures in Nursing Homes Across America

Dolly Parton knows how to keep the spark alive. The country music legend recently posted a video on Instagram featuring herself in a Playboy bunny costume hand-selected to celebrate her husband Carl Thomas Dean’s birthday.

“It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

“Remember sometime back I said I was going to pose on the cover of Playboy Magazine when I was 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore,” she said in the clip. “But my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy so I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy.”

Because you likely weren’t born yet, we’ll remind you that Parton posed for the cover of Playboy back in 1978 – but she had a no-nudity clause in her contract, so she didn’t actually strip down for the shoot. Instead, she appeared in the bunny outfit. She recreated that cover for her husband and presented it to him side-by-side with the original.

Photo: @dollyparton (Instagram)

“In the first one, I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now,” she said. “But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese. I hope!”

We’re sure he’ll eat her up no matter what – she’s a snack and she’s still got it – and that bunny suit can barely contain it. Here’s hoping she doesn’t do a nursing home tour in that get-up anytime soon – she could be hazardous to grandpa’s health!

Cover Photo: @dollyparton (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: