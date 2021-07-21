Cardi B. Bares Baby Bump (And Butt and Boobs) in Sexy Viral Rap Video
No sooner did we discover Cardi B is expecting her second child with Offset than she started baring her bump (among other body parts) for all to see.
The latest peep show from the 28-year-old comes courtesy of Instagram, where she posted a now-viral video of herself lip-syncing to “Wild Side,” her new single with Normani.
Wearing a green ombre wig and mesh dress, the rapper spits the song’s chorus, then strips down to a leather-like black thong bikini. Her belly isn’t the only part of her body on display, of course. Other shots from the home video show off her breasts and butt, all so ample it’s a miracle her skin can contain her.
We don’t know how many months of pregnancy Cardi B has left, but we hope this isn’t the last sexy video she shares of her luscious body. It would seem she has a wild side that even motherhood can’t tame.
Cover Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)
