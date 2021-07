Red, White, and Boobs: Kourtney Kardashian Heats Up the Fourth of July With Tiny Thong Bikini Pics

Red, white, and boobs. As if the Fourth of July wasn’t hot enough already, Kourtney Kardashian turned up the heat another notch with an Instagram post of herself in an itty bitty bikini.

The swimsuit, which featured a red bandana and green gingham top with a blue heart and black daisy bottom, left little to the imagination (which is just how we like it). The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the sexy ensemble with a red bucket hat over her long, curly hair. If you like how it looks from the front, just wait ‘til you see the back…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

There’s nothing more American than T&A, right?

Kardashian spent the holiday weekend between the beach in California and Disneyland, where she went with sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as boyfriend Travis Barker and his kids, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. Her outfit for that outing, we’re sad to say, was much more appropriate.

Thank goodness we still have a couple of months of swimsuit season left because we need some more Kardashian bikini pics to liven up our pathetic, lonely lives. If only Instagram had a cold shower emoji…

Cover Photo: @kourtneykardash (Instagram)

MORE NEWS: