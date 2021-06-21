Emily Ratajkowski Bares Underboob on Instagram, Just One Weak Clasp Away From an Early Christmas Boys
Emily Ratajkowski is flirting with fashion disaster – and we couldn’t be more pleased. The 30-year-old model recently posted an Instagram story of herself dressed in high-waisted jeans, sneakers, and…a barely-there crop top that showed off some very sexy underboob.
Photo: @emrata (Instagram)
She donned the get-up for a stroll around NYC with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. There was just one (potential) problem – the top didn’t look very sturdy, and the only thing holding the two sides of the blue Cult Gaia garment together was a single, small metal hook. A strong breeze could blow that thing apart! Not that we’re complaining. After all, an accidental flashing by the new MILF (with impossibly flat abs) would be the best thing that ever happened to us.
It’s not the first time Ratajkowski has shown off her curves – in fact, this post was fairly tame compared to some of the other snaps that have popped up on her Instagram account. The breastfeeding mama has not been shy in showing off her boobs or her bump in the past year, be she pregnant or postpartum.
One thing’s for sure: she has a captive audience. And we can’t wait to see what other body parts she’ll uncover as time goes on.
Cover Photo: MEGA / Contributor (Getty Images)
