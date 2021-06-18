Heidi Klum Flaunts Underboob to Promote Soccer Championship, Only to Give Us Something Better to Look at For 90 Minutes

Over 4.7 billion people across the globe will tune it to watch the UEFA European Championships this year. But now thanks to Heidi Klum, half of them will probably miss the games from staring at her latest Instagram post.

In an effort to drum up support for the German national team, the 48-year-old supermodel posted a sexy photo with the caption “Good luck today Germany.” Wearing nothing more than a black bikini bottom and an extremely cropped jersey, Klum is all smiles and thumbs. Oh yeah, and underboob.

While we normally don’t catch most of the league games due to the time difference, this post definitely piqued our interest in what is clearly one of the biggest sporting events in the world. But then we realized we couldn’t tear our eyes away long enough to find the TV remote. See for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum is no stranger to baring it all, having posed topless for her new husband Tom Kaulitz on their honeymoon. The reality star was raised in Germany where clothing is optional in more places than you’d think. In fact, it’s mandatory to shed your clothes at many of the country’s nicest beaches. Begging the question, has this woman ever not had a hot girl summer?

As for her soccer gambit, it looks like the post backfired as France ended up beating Germany one-nil. The team still has a chance to make it to the Round of 16 if they win their next game, and personally, we can’t wait to see what Klum posts next.

Cover Photo: Instagram

1/10 Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over Read more here. Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

2/10 ‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/10 Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go! Read more here. Photo: YouTube

4/10 Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old) Read more here. Photo: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)



5/10 'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life Read more here. Photo: Paramount Pictures

6/10 Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It) Read more here. Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)



7/10 Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy Read more here. Photo: @jeffbezos (Instagram)



9/10 ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face) Read more here. Photo: Jeopardy

10/10 Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case? Read more here. Photo: Saban Films

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.