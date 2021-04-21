Johnny Depp Taking Pictures of People Taking Pictures of Him at ‘Minamata’ Event in Barcelona Is Accurate Depiction of Life on Social Media

Photo: Europa Press News (Getty Images)

Sometimes something happens that makes us all think there might be a glitch in the Matrix. You know, something like déjà vu or a happening so surreal it almost doesn’t feel real. This is exactly what happened in Barcelona, Spain a few days ago when Johnny Depp was attending an event promoting his new film Minamata.

That’s because, instead of simply posing for hundreds of photos on a red carpet, the Pirates of the Caribbean star took time to turn the camera on the people taking photographs of him. Think about this for a moment. Depp now has images of paparazzi on his camera and the aforementioned press corp has images of the Sleepy Hollow star pointing his camera right back at them.

There’s actually a logical explanation as to why Depp decided to turn his camera on the photographers. In the film Minamata, he plays American photojournalist W. Eugene Smith. The film centers on the photographer as he documents the effect of mercury poising on the people of Minamata, Japan during World War II.

So, while it’s hard to tell due to the actor’s extravagant style, he was actually in character while he snapped shots of the paparazzi at Casa Fuster Hotel in the Spanish city.

Even with that fact explained, it didn’t make it any less strange to see a celebrity turning the camera on the droves of photographers. Let’s hope it happens more in the future. That could make for a pretty unique Instagram account.

1/12 Woman Joins OnlyFans After Boyfriend Calls Her Unattractive, Makes $45K a Month (Getting Rich Is the Best Revenge) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Instagram

2/12 10 Years From Now: Anything You Can Do, Sex Dolls Will Soon Do Better Click here for more weird news. Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)



3/12 Penises Are Getting Smaller Due to Pollution, Study Says ‘Yeah That Excuse Should Work Awhile For Ya’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

4/12 Naked Woman Pulled From Sewer After Being Trapped 3 Weeks, Some People Will Do Anything For a Vacation These Days Click here for more weird news. Photo: DELRAYBEACHFIRERESCUE/FACEBOOK



5/12 Meanwhile in Florida: Mother and Daughter Rig Homecoming Queen Election, That’s Going to Make For Some Awkward Yearbook Messages Click here for more weird news. Photo: Jupiterimages (Getty Images)

6/12 Meanwhile in China: City Bans Stripping Game For Newlyweds, Begging the Question ‘What Is a Reception Now?’ Click here for more weird news. Photo: ViewStock (Getty Images)



7/12 15 Best Twitter Reactions to Hunter Biden Admitting He Smoked Parmesan Cheese Click here for more weird news. Photo: Handout (Getty Images)

8/12 The Matt Gaetz Guide to Acing Your Sexual Misconduct Quiz While Looking Like a Groundhog Click here for more weird news. Photo: Pool (Getty Images)



9/12 Meanwhile in Iceland: People Are Roasting Marshmallows Over Hot Lava, Jealous Americans Now Want Their Own Erupting Volcano Click here for more weird news. Photo: JEREMIE RICHARD (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Vegas: Model Brain-Damaged After Eating Pretzel Awarded $29.5 Million (But Did the Prosecutor Check to See If She Wasn’t Damaged the Evening Prior?) Click here for more weird news. Photo: Beck Starr / Contributor (Getty Images)



11/12 Tattoo Studio Specializes in Disappearing Ink, Perfect Solution For That Tramp Stamp You’ve Been Debating Click here for more weird news. Photo: travenian (Getty Images)

12/12 The Mandatory Guide to the Downward Spiral of Trump’s New Gig Life Click here for more weird news. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.