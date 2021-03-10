Adam Levine Claims ‘There Aren’t Any Bands Anymore,’ Says the Sellout Who Was Never Really in One

Are bands still a thing? Ridiculous question, right? Well, not according to Adam Levine, frontman of Maroon 5.

The tatted pop-rocker recently gave an interview to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and during the Q&A, the “Animal” singer remarked, “It’s funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out, there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?”

Before you bother picking your jaw up off the floor, here’s what else he had to say: “That’s the thing that makes me kind of sad. There’s no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.”

If you weren’t thoroughly confused already, Levine continued his out-of-touch verbal diarrhea streak, admitting that there are still bands, but they aren’t in “the limelight” anymore and that he wished “there could be more of those around.”

The comment came at a curious time – during an interview meant to promote Maroon 5’s new song, “Beautiful Mistakes,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. But as many music fans have pointed out, it seems as if Levine considers Maroon 5 not as a band in its own right but just as a group of musicians that backs Adam Levine, singer/songwriter/narcissist.

Twitter users – including some of whom are in bands – had a few (salty) thoughts about all this:

adam levine thinks paramore broke up 🙁 — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) March 5, 2021

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

im convinced that adam levine just listens to his own music and nothing else https://t.co/AhrXDhQJtu — (@lunemonie) March 4, 2021

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. – Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

HELLO ADAM LEVINE HAVE YOU BEEN TO ANY MIDWEST HOUSE SHOW WITHIN THE LAST 30 YEARS BECAUSE IT SEEMS LIKE YOU HAVEN’T — Audiotree (@audiotreemusic) March 4, 2021

adam levine there are like 500k bands and they all think yer a nerd — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) March 4, 2021

adam levine has a lot of nerve trying to convince us that maroon 5 is a band — michaela (@lnhalerDublin) March 5, 2021

do yall think adam levine even knows the name of his other band members — Red Velvet (@revhyuck) March 4, 2021

Metal bands would beg to disagree with you. — Kpop Metal Great-Aunt (C-Seal) (@dowdydiva) March 4, 2021

Ouch.

Adam, it might be time to shut your mouth and start listening to some music other than your own for a change. Who knows? You might just discover a real band that’ll make what Maroon 5 does sound like kids playing around in their dad’s garage.

