Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants
If you want to draw attention to a clothing brand, getting a celebrity to promote your product is a pretty good way to go about it. But if your product is a pair of jeans, you might not want to put a topless Kardashian in the ad campaign. (We truly can only focus on one thing – or, um, a pair of things – at a time.)
The brand is Good American, and it was founded by 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian. In a new series of promotional shots, the insanely fit reality TV star poses topless in a pair of the company’s denim pants, clutching her breasts with one hand.
To be fair, the skin-baring pic isn’t the only one Good American is using to push its jeans. There are two others: one featuring the youngest Kardashian sister in a sports bra, her fly unzipped to expose her panties…
And another of her lounging on a staircase, also in a sports bra but with an added jean jacket…
The pics are hot, but the pants? Not so hot. They look like something a female Fresh Prince of Bel-Air might have worn in the early ‘90s: high-waisted, distressed, and wide-legged. Maybe the Kardashians should stick to selling lingerie; we like them best near-naked or completely in the nude anyway.
Photos: Good American
