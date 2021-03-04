8 Wild Predictions for the ‘WandaVision’ Finale (and What It Means for the MCU)

WandaVision’s Paul Bettany once said that the series would go “full, MCU action movie” in its finale. Disney+’s first live-action series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe started slow; paying homage to sitcoms of old like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and Malcolm in the Middle, while leaving its audience confused as to the how and why. Thanks to a looming Multiverse, “chaos magic,” central mystery, and gradual pay off, WandaVision has been go-to water cooler television in a time when we needed it most.

Following the devastating setup that was episode 8, “Previously On,” we’re ready for loose ends to be tied up. Wanda Maximoff’s AKA Scarlet Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Westfield AKA the Hex is crumbling, S.W.O.R.D. (and an albino Vision) are at her gates, and it was Agatha all along—at least two major battles are on the horizon that will irrevocably change Wanda, Vision, and everyone else involved. Here are 8 wild predictions for the WandaVision finale and what it means for Phase 4 of the MCU.

1/8 Quicksilver Is Indeed From Fox’s X-Men Franchise Long before Evan Peters showed up on Wanda’s doorstep he was rumored to be replacing Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver in an alternate-reality/multiverse situation that could help introduce the X-Men. Despite having a different face, Peters’ Pietro Maximoff claims to be the same one from Avengers: Age of Ultron. In episode 8, Agatha revealed that she used “fake Pietro” or “Fietro” to distract Wanda and/or figure out how she created the Hex. She doesn’t explain why he went Face/Off or if he’s even an actual person (rather than an illusion). There’s a chance that Agatha, being a wannabe Wanda, pulled Peter from Fox’s X-Men universe and became a puppeteer.

2/8 Mutants Ever since Disney acquired Fox, fans have wondered how the MCU would implement Deadpool, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. The Hex may be their answer. Before, the MCU couldn’t refer to the world’s “mutant problem.” Comic book mutants like Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver were created by Hydra and the Mind Stone. In episode 7, Monica Rambeau AKA Captain Marvel 2.0 (in the comics) forced her way into the Hex, provoking a cellular change. If the Hex did this to Monica, there’s no reason others inside won’t develop abilities as well (Darcy and Westfield’s other inhabitants). The public will henceforth refer to victims of this anomaly as “mutants."



3/8 Vision v. White Vision Episode 8’s credits scene unveiled S.W.O.R.D.’s White Vision—his bizarro remains (stripped of consciousness). Episode 9’s first look image saw Vision reunite with Wanda and their children, presumably to fight for Westview. In addition to taking on Agatha, White Vision will be the finale’s other big threat and it only makes sense to pit this version against Westfield's father of the year. We're in trope territory.

4/8 Vision Dies (Again) One of episode 8's biggest reveals was the fact that Wanda never actually stole Vision’s body. Motivated by grief, her powers manifested a version of him from her memory—the Vision we’ve been watching isn’t real (or is he?). This is why he cannot exist outside of the Hex and was torn apart trying to leave. Regardless, WandaVision is a show about trauma and grief; in particular, Wanda coming to terms with her issues. Her five stages if you will. That said, it seems unlikely WandaVision will see Wanda and Vision ride off into the sunset. For Wanda to move on, she needs to confront Vision’s death in Avengers: Infinity War and the loss of her “perfect life.” When she inevitably drops the Hex and frees everyone in Westfield, Vision (and probably Billy and Tommy) will cease to exist.



5/8 Agatha Harkness Is the One and Only Big Bad In the comic book storyline WandaVision draws from, Agatha aligned herself with the Marvel universe’s devil, Mephisto—who steals Wanda’s magic by absorbing her children. A popular theory online has been that WandaVision’s Agatha is working for either Mephisto or another big bad like Nightmare; references to Agatha’s absent husband Ralph and Dottie saying things like “the devil’s in the details" seem to support this. However, revealing the villain this late in the game would undercut Agatha’s presence (and Kathryn Hahn’s awesome run). Agatha, intrigued by Wanda’s power, has been WandaVision’s big bad all along…also Hayward.

6/8 Wanda (and Monica) Take Out Agatha In the comics, Monica takes on the mantels of Captain Marvel, Pulsar, Photon, and Spectrum. She possesses abilities such as energy absorption, flight, and other superhuman characteristics. She already showed signs of this in episode 7 and it’s likely her powers will be on full display before the season’s end, setting up her role in Captain Marvel 2. She’ll play role in the showdown with Agatha, S.W.O.R.D., and White Vision. At this point, the opposing factions have their sights set on Wanda, Vision, Billy, and Tommy, but are unaware of Monica’s newfound abilities. It’s safe to say she’ll be a game-changer.



7/8 Doctor Strange Cameo Olsen is already confirmed to have a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—which is why so many fans thought (and still think) WandaVision will set up the Multiverse. One final cameo has been teased by the show’s stars and it only makes sense for Strange to make an appearance. As a master of the mystic arts (among other things), he exists as a protector of Earth against magical and mystical threats, so you’d think he would’ve shown up already. He has to have seen the news. That said, Strange is arguably too powerful and would be able to remedy the situation full-stop—which is why the narrative is saving him for last.

8/8 Secret 10th Episode? There has been talk of a secret 10th episode of WandaVision. While promoting Selena Anduze in a recent Facebook post, STW Talent Agency said S.W.O.R.D. Agent Rodrigue “appears in Episodes 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10!” The post has since been deleted, but not before fans screenshotted it and went to speculating. While STW might have just miscalculated the episode count, the upcoming Marvel shows all seem to be either 6, 8, or 10 episodes long so it’d make sense for WandaVision to adhere to the latter. Plus, it’d be a great publicity stunt that also fills the gap between WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Not like we have anything better to do. Use and abuse us Marvel.

