Emily Ratajkowski Is Pretty Naked in Sexy Pregnant Instagram Posts, And Our Glasses Are All Fogged Up!

Pregnant women are gorgeous. Being knocked up means the best parts of women’s bodies – boobs, hips – are amplified (not to mention their libidos). It’s no wonder that women want to show off their goddess-like figures while they’re making the miracle of new life. It used to be that pregnant celebrities rarely showed off their bumps (Demi Moore was among the pioneers). But now, thanks to social media and a collective lack of inhibitions, if you have a favorite female celebrity who gets knocked up, chances are, you’ll see her in all her fertile glory at some point before she gives birth.

That’s a long-winded way of saying: Emily Ratajkowski has posted new pregnant nudes, and whoa, baby, are they hot. The 29-year-old model is a MILF in the making.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

“Just me and @renellaice at home,” reads the caption accompanying three shots of Ratajkowski in her birthday suit in a sun-drenched apartment.

Earlier, she posted a pair of pics where she posed in bed topless in – what else – sweatpants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

And she followed up with these sexy open-suit shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

The posts have garnered millions of likes combined, and no wonder. Ratajkowski is at the height of her sensuality. If you’ve been following her ‘gram, you’ve gotten quite an eyeful over the past nine months. In fact, we’re going to be disappointed when the baby’s born and her body goes back to the standard stick-insect model size. Oh well. All good things must come to an end. Even pregnancy curves.

Cover Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

