The Coolest Looking Racecar at This Year’s Pennzoil 400 Is Repping the Tastiest Snack for the Road

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

When it comes to Las Vegas, you dress to the nines. And the cars at this year’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race are no exception. But there’s one, in particular, repping the tastiest snack for the road that stands out amongst the crowd (and that’s not just because we’re hungry).

Aric Almirola’s Smithfield Power Bites-themed car is a sleek black Ford Mustang with bright orange detailing, ensuring you can’t miss it as it rounds the Vegas track. It’s a perfect 10 – which happens to be its number, if you’re looking for it during the race this Sunday.

As for the product behind this sweet ride, it’s the ideal fuel for you on-the-go guys. Made from real ingredients like premium pork sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions, Power Bites satisfy your savory snack cravings while providing the energy you need to get through your busy day like a well-oiled machine.

Available in three flavors – Homestyle, Western Style, and Meat Lovers – fully-cooked Power Bites are lower maintenance than juggling most foods in the car. Simply heat and eat, no need to worry about the mess. Portable, poppable, and full of flavor, this convenient snack can go wherever you do – and it’ll keep you firing on all cylinders for hours because it’s packed with protein (17 to 19 grams per 4-ounce cup).

So the next time hunger threatens to sideline you, grab your Power Bites and get back on the road.

Check out more photos of Aric Almirola’s Smithfield Power Bites racecar below and make sure to catch the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET on Fox to root on your favorite speedster.

See you Sunday. You know where we’ll be!

