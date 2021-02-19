Culture / Entertainment
Kacey Musgraves Sells Ted Cruz Trolling Tees For Charity, Finally He’s Good For Something

by Mandatory Editors

Senator Ted Cruz is taking heat for a recent trip to Cancun while his home state is struggling with epic and unprecedented winter weather. Winter Storm Uri, as it has been dubbed, has left millions of Texans without heat, water, and electricity.

While some celebrities are using social media to throw shade on the self-absorbed politician, others are using their fame to encourage fans to contribute to relief efforts. Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves is doing both – and benefiting charity in the process.

On Thursday afternoon, she (jokingly?) tweeted: “*makes ‘CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN’ tees * donates profits to Texans in need.”

She must have realized this was not just a brilliant burn but a viable idea because an hour later, she tweeted, “Link coming soon. Don’t RUN OFF anywhere…”

As promised, her next tweet touted a T-shirt with the burn emblazoned on it and the caption: “Texas is cold, I can be cold.” Those words aren’t just fact, they’re wordplay inspired by the lyrics of her hit song “Slow Burn.”

In under 24 hours, the white ringer T-shirts raised over $50K for Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas. If you haven’t gotten a shirt yet, you better hurry – they’ll only be available through Sunday, Feb. 21 on the artist’s website. Shirts will ship in March.

“Life gave us lemons and I’m honestly just here innocently serving lemonade,” Musgraves said of her efforts. Indeed, the salty singer made lemonade that tastes like sweet, sweet revenge.

