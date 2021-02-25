The Buffalo Bill House From ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Is Now a Bed and Breakfast, Maybe Skip the Free Lotion to Avoid Nightmares

Photo: Realtor.com/Everett Collection

If you’ve never seen The Silence of the Lambs and you’ve only seen clips or the trailer, you might assume that Hannibal Lector (played to creepy perfection by Anthony Hopkins) is the main antagonist. In fact, while he’s a deeply disturbed, cannibal serial killer, he actually aids Clarice Starling (played by Jodie Foster) in catching the notorious serial killer known as “Buffalo Bill.” Interspliced are scenes at the aforementioned “Buffalo Bill” house in which he has a woman and her dog trapped in a makeshift well that was dug in his basement.

He gave her a bottle of lotion and told her to put it on her skin. He’s not concerned about dry skin in an old basement, he wants to prime her skin because he plans to remove it and use it to make a “skin suit.” This whole ordeal terrified us. But, if you were thinking, “Man, I’d like to take a vacation to that house,” you finally can.

Chris Rowan, who works as a theatrical art director in New York City recently purchased the house, located just outside Pittsburgh, for a surprisingly low $290,000. Just in time for the iconic movie’s 30th anniversary, Rowan plans to convert the spooky house into a horror-themed bed and breakfast.

According to the New York Post, the house is still filled with the original décor and furniture sure to delight the most fanatic fans. It still has old-fashioned wallpaper, hardwood floors, pocket doors, and wood trim and the outside still looks the way it did in the 1991 film.

To complete the experience, Rowan will need to make some major changes to the basement. This is the area where most of the creepy action took place. This is where “Buffalo Bill” keeps his victims in a hole in the ground. They didn’t actually film in this part of the house, those scenes were filmed off-site so Rowan will need to dig a hole and make a few, terrifying alterations to the basement.

As long as “Goodbye Horses” immediately plays when you enter the basement, we’ll be completely happy. We’d pop our head in, but we definitely don’t want to stay overnight there. What about you?

1/12 Meanwhile in Idaho: Lucky Man Wins Lottery 6 Times Now, Suddenly Everyone’s Favorite Guy Coincidentally For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

2/12 This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rubberball (Getty Images)

4/12 President Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button at Oval Office Desk, Replaces It With Metamucil Alarm For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)



5/12 Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Immediately Disqualifies Himself to Be President After Attacking Arby’s For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

6/12 Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MLorenzPhotography (Getty Images)



7/12 COVID Vaccine Flexing the Latest Online Trend to Make the Rest of Us Feel Bad About Something We Can’t Control For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 San Francisco Homeowners Can Now Get a Verified Blue Check Badge on Their Houses (Or Can They?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Blue Check Homes



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: ‘Paramedic of the Year’ Arrested For Forging COVID Vaccine Documents For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Polk County Sherriff Office

10/12 COVID After Dark: Parents Using Unique Piece of Kids’ Furniture For Adults-Only Fun (Sexy Time) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nugget



11/12 Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

12/12 Southwest Airlines Squeezes Love Out of Emotional Support Animals With Tighter Restrictions, Apparently They’re Not Peacock People For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nail Fattakhov (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.