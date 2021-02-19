Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Model Sexy New Lingerie Line (Is It Hot in Here or…)

What’s sexier than a Kardashian in lingerie? A Kardashian and her little sisters in lingerie! And, boy, do they know it. In the ultimate thirst trap, Kim Kardashian, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, took to Instagram to reveal the new Skims line of lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

It’s called the Skims Fits Everybody Valentine’s collection, and it launched on Sunday, Feb. 14. It includes traditional underwire bras and thongs as well as cutting-edge bralettes and micro thongs, all at affordable prices.

But you don’t care about that. What you care about are the sizzling pics and video both Kim and the Skims brand dropped on Instagram. One even includes the newly-single Kardashian, ever-young at age 40, licking whipped cream off her fingertips. (But we all know who the real snack is.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

This is branding at its best. Advertise all you want at us; you have our complete attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)



You probably have your favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but we’ll weigh in: you can’t top Kardashian’s curvaceous bod and come-hither glance. She is perfection. But damn if her little sisters don’t try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner)

“Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall,” Kim joked in an Instagram Story from the shoot. “Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?”

Khloé Kardashian also chimed in on Kendall, commenting, “I just don’t even understand… How are you a living human? You’re soooooooo stunning I can’t take it.”

(We think we can all agree that Kylie, with her lanky, awkward limbs and uncomfortable-looking poses, ain’t it.)

The Jenners can only hope to live up to their big sisters’ legacy of being the hottest women on Earth. And with that, we’re gonna have to go take a cold shower.

Cover Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Tom Brady Gets Kronked and Tosses NFL Trophy Off a Boat, Blames It on the Likely Suspect Read more here. Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

2/10 Drunk in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI in New Jersey, Shouldn’t Have Been Driving That Jeep With the Top Off in Winter! Read more here. Photo: YouTube



3/10 Pedophile Pop Star Gary Glitter Got a COVID Vaccine Before You Because That Makes Sense Read more here. Photo: Peter Dazeley / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting Read more here. Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)



5/10 Olivia Wilde Breaks Down Her On-Set ‘No Assholes’ Policy (Shia LaBeouf, We’re Looking at You) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Reality TV Star Brandi Glanville Offers Armie Hammer Her Ribs, Tweets ‘#letsbbq’ Read more here. Photo: Randy Shropshire / Stringer and Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 The Mandatory ‘Fake Famous’ Guide to Building Your Social Media Empire Read more here. Photo: HBO

8/10 RANKED! Our Favorite Super Bowl LV Commercials Read more here. Photo: YouTube



9/10 Mandatory Movie Speculation: Did ‘The Little Things’ Albert Sparma Do It? Read more here. Photo: HBO

10/10 Ranked! Our 15 Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Tweets About The Weeknd’s Wild Performance Read more here. Photo: YouTube

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.