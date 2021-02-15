This Week in Trailers: ‘Justice’ For Zack Snyder With New ‘League’ Trailer

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The time has come for the arrival of the official trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, highlighting the infamous director’s cut of the DC Extended Universe blockbuster with new footage of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, Jared Leto’s Joker and more, all set to arrive on HBO Max March 18.

Yes Day

Netflix has released the official Yes Day trailer for their upcoming family comedy film, featuring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez as parents who take on the Yes Day 24-hour challenge in order to prove to their kids that they can still have fun. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, March 12.

The Vault

The official trailer for Jaume Balagueró’s upcoming action-thriller film titled The Vault has been released, featuring Golden Globe nominee Freddie Highmore as a genius engineer who gets enlisted into a high-risk bank heist. The film is set to arrive in theaters, on digital and on VOD on March 26, 2021.

Justice Society: World War II

Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for the animated feature Justice Society: World War II, the next entry in the popular series of the DC Universe Movies. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting April 27, 2021, and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray on May 11, 2021.

Cosmic Sin

Saban Films has released the official Cosmic Sin trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action movie starring Golden Globe winner Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo. Opening in theaters, On Demand, and On Digital on Friday, March 12.

