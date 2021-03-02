Culture / Entertainment / Sports
yoga

10 Famous Dudes Who Do Yoga (And Why Quarantine Is the Perfect Time to Start)

by Mandatory Editors

Yoga is for everybody. And every body. Though the spiritual stretching practice started in India, when it came to the U.S. it became a niche and often narcissistic fitness trend among wealthy white women who could afford to navel-gaze for hours. Now, the focus is shifting, and yoga has become a form of attaining mind-body balance for all types of people.

If you’re still hesitant to try transforming yourself into an enlightened pretzel, take heart. Many famous men have trod this path before you and not only are they still alive, they’re better (and bendier) for it. We’ve researched these newly flexible souls and rounded up their thoughts on yoga to inspire you to get started.

Quarantine is the perfect time to embark on a yoga practice – because you’re home, you’re bummed, and what else are you going to do? (You can’t stress eat all day.) Yoga is excellent exercise that can be tailored to any fitness level, it’s free (there are tons of videos on YouTube), and all you need is a mat. Not only will your body feel amazing with a consistent yoga practice, your mind will be clearer and your emotions calmer, too.

So what are you waiting for? Without further ado, here are 10 famous dudes who do yoga.

Cover Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Quarantine conundrum: Fitness Bros Flock to Underground Gyms

Don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it: 10 Absolutely Ridiculous Fitness Crazes That Might Actually Be Fun

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.