Ranked! The Most Ridiculous Celebrity Cars (Including the New Bieber Mobile)

Celebrities – they’re not just like us. At least not when it comes to cars. It must be nice to have hundreds of thousands of dollars to waste on a ride, though ultimately, aren’t all vehicles just metal boxes with four wheels that get us from one place to another? (At least, that’s what we tell ourselves to feel better.)

The problem with deep-pocketed celebs and their automotive purchases is that money doesn’t equal taste. So when many of the rich and famous decide to custom build cars, the result isn’t exactly enviable. These 10 custom cars are definitely unique, but we wouldn’t trade our unremarkable Toyota Corolla for any of them. (But if someone tricked out a Prius, that’d be another story…)

These are the 10 most ridiculous celebrity cars, ranked!

Cover Photo: West Coast Customs

1/10 10. Justin Bieber’s 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith The pop star is a serial offender when it comes to custom cars that double as eyesores. The latest Bieber mobile is a custom 2018 Rolls-Royce Wraith that’s drawing comparisons to Robo-Cop. The 2-seater features a panoramic sunroof, oversized half-concealed wheels, and an extra-tall grille. The starting price for one of these vehicles is $330K, so God only knows what the Biebs wasted to get it tricked out. Photo: West Coast Customs

2/10 9. Britney Spears's Hummer Embarrassingly bad cars aren’t just the domain of rich boys. Britney Spears had her own entry into the hall of shame with this customized pink Hummer with fake Louis Vuitton emblems – which resulted in a $300,000 lawsuit from the fashion designer. Photo: HotCars.com



3/10 8. Nicki Minaj’s Lamborghini Aventador The colorful rapper brought her girly aesthetic to a Lamborghini Aventador with a bright pink bubblegum hue – part of a brand tie-in, of course, because she’s nothing if not a businesswoman. Photo: Yahoo Auto

4/10 7. Chris Brown’s 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo The bad boy rapper wanted his first custom Lambo to look like an oversized Matchbox Car model, so he plastered it with a ‘70s paint job. Mission accomplished? Photo: YouTube



5/10 6. Austin Mahone’s BMW i8 When pop singer Austin Mahone asked MetroWrapz for a custom wrap job, he requested that it be…rusty? Because nothing says “money” like a vehicle that looks like it was left out in the rain too long. Photo: HotCars.com

6/10 5. Kobe Bryant's Lowrider After Kobe Bryant retired from the Los Angeles Lakers, Snoop Dogg gave him a Lakers-themed lowrider. In addition to the team’s colors, the car featured a mural of Snoop himself with several players. Photo: HotCars.com



7/10 4. Darren McFadden’s Buick Centurion In a nod to donk culture, the former American football running back took a Buick Centurion, added 32-inch wheels, a Joker purple paint job, and Slimer green interior. He also dropped some dough on a custom-made stereo, dashboard, and brakes. Photo: YouTube

8/10 3. Will.i.Am’s Custom Dick Tracy Coupe The Black Eyed Peas member’s ride was five years in the making. It started as a 1958 Volkswagen Beetle before getting decked out with aluminum interior, comic book-esque lines, and metallic blue paint. The rapper dropped around $900,000 for the one-of-a-kind design by West Coast Customs. Photo: Twitter



9/10 2. T-Pain's 1991 Cadillac Hearse T-Pain made car lovers’ brains hurt when he transformed an old hearse into a modern ride…inspired by the Miami Dolphins?! We’re unsure how death and basketball go together, but that’s what the rapper wanted. He even had a coffin painted to match the car’s blue exterior and filled it with four 19-inch TVs. Photo: HotCars.com

10/10 1. Dennis Rodman’s Hummer The eccentric basketball player overhauled an H1 Hummer with a paint scheme that included images of broken asphalt, basketball, images of himself (of course), and a slew of female nudes. And just in case you couldn’t see this ugly-ass vehicle coming, he added a spotlight and security guard lights on top, too. Photo: YouTube

