Michelle Obama to Host Puppet-Themed Netflix Cooking Show For Kids (Can She Adopt Us, Please?)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a trailblazer. Not only was she the first Black first lady in U.S. history, but she is also the first first lady we’ve ever wished could be our mom. Yes, Ms. Obama has won over the hearts of so many Americans, and she isn’t done showing us how innovative, caring, and creative she is yet.

The bestselling author is now a cash cow (forgive that phrase, ma’am). So, naturally, Netflix has picked her up. The partnership with the streaming behemoth started with the Becoming documentary, which followed her on a book tour for her memoir of the same name. Now, Obama is launching another Netflix Original, and it’s not what’d you’d expect. It’s not political or literary; it has nothing to do with Washington D.C. Instead, it’s a puppet-themed cooking show for children.

Titled Waffles + Mochi, it stars Obama as a supermarket owner. The titular Waffles and Mochi are aspiring chefs.

“With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” Netflix said in a statement describing the premise of the show.

The plot is not all that surprising given Obama’s “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, a task force aimed at curbing childhood obesity by encouraging physical activity and healthier food choices.

Whether waffles and mochi (a Japanese rice cake) will actually be on the menu of the show remains to be seen. You’ll have to wait until the series debuts on March 16. Regardless, we’re here for anything and everything Michelle Obama’s cookin’ up.

Cover Photo: Netflix

