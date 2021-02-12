Drunk in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI in New Jersey, Shouldn’t Have Been Driving That Jeep With the Top Off in Winter!

Bruce Springsteen is the quintessential American musician. He sings blue-collar, patriotic anthems about life and love in the U.S.A. So perhaps his latest headline-making activity shouldn’t surprise us because it is oh-so-American.

It was recently revealed that Springsteen was arrested for a DWI in his home state of New Jersey. He was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. He was riding his motorcycle when fans spotted him and asked for a picture. After taking the snaps, a fan offered him a shot of tequila, which he accepted and downed while sitting on his bike, which was not in motion.

Apparently, Park Police witnessed the scene and followed Springsteen when he motored away. Though Springsteen may have been “Born to Run,” he did not flee law enforcement when they pulled him over.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a spokesperson for the National Park Service said.

This all happened back on Nov. 14 in Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, though we’re just learning about it now, perhaps because Springsteen has a court date approaching at the end of the month. The revelation came from TMZ shortly after the 71-year-old singer-songwriter appeared in a much-buzzed-about Jeep commercial that ran during the Super Bowl. In the spot, Springsteen urged Americans to move toward the political “middle.” The ad has since been pulled from Jeep’s YouTube channel.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” said a Jeep spokesperson in a statement. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

While we’re unsure why it took so long for the rumor mill to pick up on this juicy morsel, what we do know is that driving under the influence is unusual behavior for the musical icon. He grew up with an alcoholic father and has been vocal about how damaging that experience was.

“Bruce grew up playing in bars. Yes, he drinks, but he’s not a drunk nor is he an alcoholic,” a source close to “The Boss” told the New York Post. “I’ve seen him at many private events with a drink in his hand, he drinks liquor. But I’ve never once seen him drunk.”

At the time of his arrest, Springsteen’s blood-alcohol level was 0.02, well below the state’s legal limit of 0.08, which makes it seem like the whole situation got blown out of proportion. All we can figure is the cops who pulled the superstar over clearly weren’t fans.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Mandatory Music: Liam Gallagher to Release Live MTV Unplugged Album

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Ranked! The 15 Most Fabulous British Dramas Read more here. Photo: Netflix

2/10 Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have Read more here. Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)



3/10 Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time Read more here. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See Read more here. Photo: Patriot Pictures

6/10 Ranked! 10 Anticipated Indie Films We Can’t Wait For in 2021 Read more here. Photo: Searchlight Pictures



7/10 The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 RIP Larry King: Late Radio Host Wanted to Be Frozen (At Least Until Podcasts Aren’t Trendy) Read more here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 ‘Stranger Things’ Dustin Teases New Nerd Candy Collaboration, Asks Fans to Solve the Mystery of How They’re Made Read more here. Photo: Gaten Matarazzo

10/10 Bruce Willis’ Refusal to Wear a Mask Spawns ‘Die Hard’ Jokes Galore on Twitter Read more here. Photo: Backgrid

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.