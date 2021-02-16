Culture / Entertainment
black history month

Mandatory Movies For Black History Month (Including ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

by Mandatory Editors

February is Black History Month, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by binging on educational entertainment. (OK, there are better ways, like activism, but we’re here to talk about movies, so…) Hollywood has been a little slow on the uptake when it comes to telling the stories of important Black leaders and change-makers, but there are a handful of excellent films that depict the struggles, the triumphs, and the legacies of influential Black men and women in the U.S. We’ve rounded them up for you so there’s no excuse for not watching these films and getting more woke in the process.  These are the Mandatory Movies for Black History Month.

Cover Photo: HBO

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

Ranked: The Best Indie Movies of the Year

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.