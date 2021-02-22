Culture / Entertainment
books

Ranked! 10 Mandatory Books to Read After One of the Best Recent Years in Publishing

by Erica Rivera

2020 was awful for so many people for so many reasons. But one good thing that came out of that dumpster fire of a year was book sales. Perhaps because we were all sitting at home with nowhere to go and nothing else to do, we read. Or maybe we were seeking escape from the presidential election drama in literature. Whatever the reason, people were reading – a lot. In fact, 2020 was the best year for print book sales since 2010.

According to NPD Bookscan, print book sales shot up 8.2 percent for a total of 751 million tomes sold. This was led, in no small part, by Barack Obama’s new memoir, A Promised Land, which sold an incredible 2.68 million print copies. But just because his book was on the top of the bestseller lists doesn’t mean it was the only one worthy of your eyeballs and brain power.

We’ve rounded up the 10 best books for your reading pleasure. Most are from 2020, but a couple are titles to look forward to this spring. Since quarantine doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, there’s no excuse for not cracking a spine and reviving the fine art of reading.

Cover Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

