Culture / Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf

Ranked! The Best of Shia LaBeouf Movies (Including ‘Pieces of a Woman’)

by Mandatory Editors

Shia LaBeouf is just hitting his stride as an actor, with each recent role proving he has cinematic depths previously unseen. As the 34-year-old leaves behind the frivolous roles of his past and takes on more serious projects, there’s bound to be an Oscar in his future.

Sure, his personal life is a train wreck, with a PTSD diagnosis, substance abuse issues, and accusations of abuse swirling around the actor. We don’t excuse bad or illegal behavior, but the fact that he’s troubled probably contributes to how good he is at his craft.

In honor of his latest knock-out performance, in Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, we’ve ranked his best roles so far – and we can’t wait to see what he does next.

Cover Photo: Amazon Studios

Mandatory Movies: The 24 Most Quoted Lines of All Drama Movies

Ranked: The Best Indie Movies of the Year

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.