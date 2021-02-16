Culture / Entertainment
Daddy-Daughter Instagram Recreates Classic Movie Scenes, Hoping They Avoid Opening Scene of ‘Bambi’

by Mandatory Editors

Quarantine has a lot of parents pulling their hair out over how to entertain their kids while also getting work and household chores done. For some moms and dads, screen time limits have become a thing of the past. For others, the “new normal” has inspired their creativity and has made them realize how fun parenting can be.

Alex Zane is a father who fits into the latter category. He and his wife, both attorneys, were divvying up the days caring for their kids Matilda, 5, and Holden, 2. To keep them occupied, Zane purchased a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe. As children tend to do, they tired of playing with the toy as intended, and one day, Matilda jumped on top of it, immediately reminding Zane of a scene from Teen Wolf. He showed Matilda a clip from the film and asked her to do air guitar for a picture, then sent the image to a friend for photo editing.

 

And just like that, a viral Instagram account was born. The daddy-daughter duo shot once a day, five days a week and quickly amassed a 39K following. With just a $5 prop budget per photo session, they recreated scenes from Forrest Gump to Peewee’s Big Adventure to Titanic.

Here are a few of our favorites.

 

School is back in session for Matilda now, so they only get to indulge their viral hobby on the weekends, but it’s clearly been a godsend for everyone involved.

“We got covered in our local newspaper, and she [Matilda] brought the newspaper to show and tell. It was the greatest feeling in the world,” Zane told Today. “In hindsight, it’s been the best year of my life as far as family time.”

Let’s just hope they don’t attempt to recreate a Bambi scene. That could be traumatic.

Cover Photo: @tot_for_tot_remakes (Instagram)

