Pervs Take TikTok ‘Silhouette Challenge’ and Turn it Into Non-Consensual Porn (Of Course)

There are only a few things certain in life: death, taxes, and if something can be perverted, it will be. The latest victim of people’s dirty minds is the “silhouette challenge” on TikTok.

If you’re unfamiliar, the trend was meant to empower people (if you’re the kind of person who finds posing nude photos empowering). TikTokers posted photos with a filter so their body appeared dark and shadowy against a red background. But no sooner than social media users began to delight in the adoration they received, malcontents began posting hacks online showing pervs how to remove the red filter.

Creators began warning one another across social media platforms about the hack.

Why the uproar? Well, what these hackers are doing is basically creating non-consensual porn. While you should assume anything posted online is community property that may be abused, these women didn’t intend to post nudes. To remove someone’s filter without permission is like ripping someone’s clothes off in public (which you would never do, right?).

As one wise Facebooker named Danyelle Thomas put it: “Men are currently removing the vin rouge red filter from the silhouette challenge. This is readily happening across social media with little community violation response by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok. When reminded that this is gross, creepy, and non-consenting, men respond that women are always finding ways to make themselves victims and they shouldn’t have been naked on the internet. Yes, the same men going through extraordinary lengths to be creepy are finger wagging women about what they shouldn’t put on the internet. Because of all of the things men lack — including ethics and boundaries — they’re never short on audacity. This is when rape culture, misogyny, and patriarchal malarkey combine.”

So if a lovely lady you care about was planning to partake in the challenge, share this information with her. And if you are one of the assholes considering removing a filter, don’t. Head over to OnlyFans instead and pay for that shit like a good little capitalist.

