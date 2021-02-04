‘Courtside Karen’ Kicked Out of Lakers-Hawks Game Apologizes For Heckling LeBron James

Don’t heckle the athletes. It’s one of the unspoken rules of sports but apparently not everyone got the memo. The latest offender is Juliana Carlos, an influencer who got herself kicked out of a Lakers-Hawks game earlier this week after standing up, removing her mask, and screaming at LeBron James.

“Just got kicked out of the game for talking s— to LeBron James for talking s— to my f—ing husband,” Carlos said on her Instagram Story after she, her millionaire husband, and two other fans were ejected from the game.

King James, being the gentleman that he is, took the ordeal in stride. “At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction; we as players need that interaction.”

The legendary baller didn’t even think the behavior merited being kicked out. But he did dub the inebriated, gold-digging blonde ‘Courtside Karen’ and tweeted about her after the game.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

It only took a couple of days for Carlos to realize the error of her ways.

“About last night…” (never a good sign) a statement on her Instagram began. “To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment. My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.”

(Way to excuse your boorish behavior, Juliana.)

But wait! There’s more.

“What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in,” she continued. “Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes.”

(Cardinal sign of a narcissist: they answer their own questions.)

“And for these things, I take full responsibility,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juliana Carlos (@julianaacarlos)

One scroll through the rest of her Insta and you can’t help but feel a little sorry for her. Other than spending her husband’s money and showing off her fake boobs, she doesn’t seem to have much going for her. Cancel culture can’t come for Mrs. Carlos fast enough.

Cover Photo: @julianacarlos (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Ranked! The 15 Most Fabulous British Dramas Read more here. Photo: Netflix

2/10 Cardi B Goes Shopping in See-Through Dress, Apparently Has Given Up as Much as We Have Read more here. Photo: @iamcardib (Instagram)



3/10 Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Makes Provocative Instagram Debut in Her Underwear, We Feel Like a Virgin Again For the Very First Time Read more here. Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Paris Hilton Undergoes IVF to Have Boy and Girl Twins, Matching Set Is Hot New Spring 2021 Accessory Read more here. Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 The 2021 Sundance Film Festival Movies We’re Most Excited to See Read more here. Photo: Patriot Pictures

6/10 Ranked! 10 Anticipated Indie Films We Can’t Wait For in 2021 Read more here. Photo: Searchlight Pictures



7/10 The Odd Couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 Drummer Travis Barker Are Dating (And Now We Kind of Miss Scott Disick) Read more here. Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Stringer and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 RIP Larry King: Late Radio Host Wanted to Be Frozen (At Least Until Podcasts Aren’t Trendy) Read more here. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)



9/10 ‘Stranger Things’ Dustin Teases New Nerd Candy Collaboration, Asks Fans to Solve the Mystery of How They’re Made Read more here. Photo: Gaten Matarazzo

10/10 Bruce Willis’ Refusal to Wear a Mask Spawns ‘Die Hard’ Jokes Galore on Twitter Read more here. Photo: Backgrid

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.