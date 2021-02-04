Wayne and Garth Party on in Super Bowl Ad For Uber Eats, Urging Kids to Ask Parents ‘Who Are These Morons?’

If you grew up in the ‘90s, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar were household names. In fact, Wayne’s World was the ultimate male fantasy. For those who haven’t had the pleasure, a recap: two slackers in Aurora, Illinois, with a cable access TV show and an obscure band stumble into fame and find hot girlfriends.

Now, the stars of the cult classic comedy are coming back…in a Super Bowl ad.

Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey are reprising their roles as Wayne and Garth, respectively, for a 60-second Uber Eats spot. A teaser has been released to whet the appetites of Wayne’s World fans.

“Hey we’re back, 2020 man that was a great year… NOT,” Myers says. “Yeah, it really sucked.”

“It sucked donkey,” Carvey chimes in.

“We just wanted to say we’ll see you soon for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named,” Myers quips.

“We’ll see you on the big bowl,” Carvey says.

“The gigantic bowl,” Myers says.

(If you don’t get the joke, you haven’t seen the movie.)

Though the duo is getting up there in age – Myers is now 56 and Carvey is 65 – they still exude that youthful goofiness that movie fans everywhere fell in love with back in 1992 – and again in 1993 for the sequel, Wayne’s World 2.

But if you want to see the full Wayne’s World reunion commercial, you’ll have to wait for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. The Uber Eats ad will join several other big brands like Doritos and Cheetos, which have also recruited celebs like Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher to hawk their products.

We don’t know if Wayne and Garth would root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but we do know what their game day chant is: “Party on, Wayne! Party on, Garth!”

Meanwhile, every football fan under 30 watching will be asking, “Who the hell are these morons?”

Cover Photo: YouTube

