Amy Schumer Posts Nude Photo on Instagram (But Not For the Reason You Are Hoping)

Amy Schumer finally posted a nude. The comedian, actor, author, and podcaster (phew!) took the pic in her bathroom and shared it on Instagram. In the shot, you can see her covering her nipples with one arm, her bare-naked torso, and…her C-section scar?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

“Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter #csection,” the 39-year-old captioned the pic.

Yeah, sorry, fellas, this nude’s not for you. It’s for all the moms out there who have also delivered babies via C-section and might have feelings – good or bad – about the scar it leaves behind.

The comments section was purely populated by women praising Schumer:

“Amen sister! Scars are beautiful,” commented one fan.

“Beautiful body! I need to love my c-section more,” wrote another.

“Looking good. Also that is one serious toilet,” a third chimed in. (We have to agree; that toilet is next-level. And very distracting.)

Schumer elected to have a C-section to give birth to her son, Gene, in May of 2019. During her pregnancy, she suffered from hyperemesis (basically throwing up all the time) and scrapped her plans to welcome her son with a doula at a birth center. She shared her harrowing journey of becoming a mom in the HBO docuseries Expecting Amy.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half — mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis,” she said, “and that was really scary.”

But all’s well now. Gene is 20 months old and Schumer looks amazing – C-section scar and all. Though she’s said that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are not having any more children because of how tough pregnancy was, she’s tickled pink by the little one they do have.

“Life is so much more beautiful,” she said on Sunday Today with Willie Geist. “He’s the best thing in my life.”

Sorry if you were expecting a MILF-y thirst trap. It’s all female empowerment and self-love where Schumer’s nudes are concerned. And you know what? We’re here for it.

Cover Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

