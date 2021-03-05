Culture / Entertainment

Ranked! The Very Best Jared Leto Movies (Including ‘The Little Things’)

by Josh Plainse

Acting alongside the likes of Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in The Little Things is no small task. Jared Leto has come a long way since appearing as a rebellious teenager in My So-Called Life (1994). Thirty Seconds to Mars’ multi-talented lead vocalist could be called a more eccentric version of Daniel Day-Lewis; making headlines for going full-method for roles like Suicide Squad’s Joker—which often overshadows the fact that the oddball has cultivated one of the most impressive careers in the business. It’s impossible to type-cast him. From his devastating performance in Requiem for a Dream to his Oscar-winning turn in Dallas Buyers Club, we rank the very best Jared Leto movies.

